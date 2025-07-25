Jaxson Dart to Beat Russell Wilson at His Own Game After Veteran QB Impresses at Training Camp- Reports

“Let’s go, Dart.” The chant rolled off the sidelines like a drumbeat—steady, loud, and loaded with hope—as Jaxson Dart jogged out for his first seven-on-seven reps of camp. And rightfully so. When the Giants called Dart’s name on draft night, it wasn’t just a pick—it was a promise. A whisper of something bold, maybe even brilliant. Brian Daboll didn’t just want a quarterback; he wanted a spark.

But here’s the twist: for all the noise that came with Dart, the Giants aren’t handing him the keys yet. Not because they doubt him, but because they believe in the long game. For now, Russell Wilson is the ultimate starter, at least that’s what Coach Daboll confirmed on Wednesday. “These guys will be out here competing, but Russ (Wilson) is our starter,” the head coach said.

And the logic tracks. Wilson, a ten-time Pro Bowler, is the most experienced player in the quarterback room, boasting impressive statistics and a Super Bowl ring that speaks volumes. Meanwhile, Dart is the rookie who is expected to redshirt his rookie season and develop behind Wilson. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter added another layer to it. The Senior NFL Insider believes that Dart will win the QB1 job just the way Wilson did back in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“If we look back on other quarterbacks to win jobs over veterans early on, uh, what stands out to me is Russell Wilson in 2012,” Schefter told Pat Leonard, when asked if the Giants will give Jaxson Dart a chance to start. “He was a third-round draft pick, the 75th overall selection. The Seahawks traded for Charlie Whitehurst. They signed Matt Flynn, and Russell Wilson came out and played so well in the preseason that they had no choice but to start him.”

AD

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 throws a pass during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250510_bd_ja1_049

Wilson’s arrival in Seattle was anything but smooth. The Seahawks have already signed Matt Flynn in the free agency, and their decision to draft Wilson 75th overall was widely criticized. But then the preseason rolled and everything shifted pretty quickly. Preseason debut? Titans. Wilson didn’t start, didn’t need to. He came in after halftime and quietly lit it up—12-of-16 through the air for 124 yards, plus 59 more on the ground. Efficient, electric, and just getting warmed up.

Next up: the Broncos. Another second-half cameo, another flurry of flashes—scrambles, darts, and just enough juice to make you lean in a little closer. But then came Kansas City. Flynn was out, the spotlight was Wilson’s, and he didn’t blink. 185 yards, two scores, 13-of-19 completions, 58 rushing yards, and just like that, Russell Wilson torched the Chiefs 44-14. The then-head coach, Pete Carroll, was mesmerized. “He’s done everything we’ve asked of him,” Carroll said. “This is the guy we hoped he would be.”

Jaxson Dart can replicate it if he wants the starting job. Wilson is the QB1, sure. But Dart just needs to go to camp, go to preseason, and perform so well that Daboll is left with no option but to start with him. Of course, at some point in the season. “I think that the plan going in is to have Russell Wilson start the season,” Schefter added.

“But that doesn’t mean that Jaxson Dart couldn’t go to camp, couldn’t go into the preseason and play so well that everybody could see it, and they are left with no other choice. But Jaxson Dart would have to go change their mind during the preseason and play so well to win that.” Meanwhile, Russell Wilson is doing what he’s supposed to do. Turning heads in the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A great first day at camp for Russell Wilson

Day 1 of the Giants‘ training camp is done and dusted, and we’ve plenty of takeaways. For starters, Jaxson Dart is certain to begin his rookie campaign behind Russell Wilson. The first-round pick took mostly second-team snaps on day 1 of the camp. And Wilson? Well, all first-team snaps in 11-on-11 drills belonged to the veteran quarterback, while Dart and Jameis Winston rotated behind him.

First snap, first strike—Wilson dropped a dime to Wan’Dale Robinson in the back corner of the end zone. Throughout the practice, the quarterback threw multiple touchdowns. We’re talking about a couple of TD passes to second-year wide receiver Malik Nabers, Wilson’s go-to guy. One to running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., and one to tight end Theo Johnson. “It was a great first day,” Wilson lauded the team after practice.

“I thought we did a really good job, I thought we executed well. I thought we did some really good things, there’s always things that we could always get better at after first day especially, but I thought we did a really good job. Obviously Wan’Dale in the first play, scoring a sweet touchdown. Just some of the things we did well. I thought Malik had two or three nice touchdowns. Some guys made some big-time plays. Tracy had a good day in the end zone, as I mentioned.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taken all together, the Giants are one of the teams that don’t have the quarterback crisis as the training camp is in motion. Russell Wilson is the QB1, as reaffirmed by Daboll. And rookie Jaxson Dart will develop behind him to earn a starting role.