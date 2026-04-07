John Harbaugh All but Confirms Reason Behind Dexter Lawrence’s Trade Request

The New York Giants kicked off their offseason program on Tuesday, and as expected, one notable name was absent from voluntary workouts. Dexter Lawrence, who has requested a trade, was not in attendance. On the same day, head coach John Harbaugh addressed the media and was direct when asked about Lawrence’s future with the team in the 2026 season.

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“We’ll find out,” Harbaugh said. “I think the prospects are going to be high. Speaking for the Giants, we want Dexter here. And I believe Dexter wants to be here. But there’s business involved.”

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That last line carried significant value. The Giants’ stance is straightforward. They want Lawrence back, especially considering how the defense performed in 2025. The unit ranked near the bottom in run defense, and even with Lawrence having a down year, moving on from him would only widen the gap in an already struggling front.

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At the same time, Harbaugh’s comment suggests this is not about willingness to stay. It is about terms. The 28-year-old defensive tackle may want to remain in New York, but the real question is whether he is satisfied with his current deal. That seems unlikely. The situation points toward a disagreement over value, with Lawrence seeking compensation that aligns with where he believes he stands.

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That brings the focus back to the business side, as Harbaugh noted.

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The Giants signed Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million extension ahead of the 2023 season, though Spotrac lists it at $87.5 million. At the time, that placed him as the third-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league. Since then, the market has shifted, and he now sits around 12th.

The contract structure adds another layer. In 2024, the Giants restructured the deal by converting $10 million of his base salary into a signing bonus to manage the cap. While Lawrence still has two years remaining, there is no guaranteed money left on the contract.

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This is not a new issue either. Lawrence pushed for a new deal last year, but being in the early years of the extension, the Giants opted for a smaller adjustment by adding $3 million in incentives. He ended up earning $1 million of that during a 2025 season where his production dipped to half a sack.

So when Harbaugh says there is business involved, it is not vague. It directly ties to contract value, guarantees, and market positioning. The trade request, in that sense, becomes less surprising and more of a calculated move.

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With that backdrop, once the trade request became public, attention quickly shifted to potential landing spots. The Chicago Bears were linked as a possible destination, even emerging as a rumored top option. However, that angle did not hold for long, as a former Giants executive pushed back on those reports and downplayed the likelihood of that scenario.

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Former Giants’ exec shut down the Bears’ link with Dexter Lawrence

Hours after Dexter Lawrence’s trade request came to light, multiple reports began linking the Bears as a potential landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowler. On paper, the connection made sense. The Bears struggled heavily against the run in 2025, allowing 2,287 rushing yards at 5.0 yards per carry. A player like Lawrence would directly address that issue.

However, former Giants executive Greg Gabriel pushed back on those claims, stating:

“I worked for the Giants for 17 years and still have several friends that are very high in the chain of command. First, Dexter Lawrence is not available and second the Bears DID NOT inquire. These are typical engagement posts that wanna be’s put out for views. Happens all the time. Do not pay attention to them.”

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That is where things currently stand. While several reports continue to connect the Bears as a top suitor, Gabriel has directly shut down that narrative. From a neutral standpoint, there are also multiple reasons why Chicago may not seriously pursue a deal.

To begin with, head coach John Harbaugh had publicly emphasized Lawrence’s importance back in February, saying:

“How important is he (Lawrence)? He’s super, super important. He’s a cornerstone football player…not really a cornerstone, more like the middle stone. He’s right in the middle. He’s a very big stone, and he’s a very active, athletic one.”

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Imago New York Giants defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence 97 talks with media during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. /CSM East Rutherford United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250723_zma_c04_146 Copyright: xDuncanxWilliamsx

At the same time, the Giants themselves are not in a position of surplus. Their defensive line struggled in 2025, particularly against the run, which makes moving their most important interior piece a risky decision. Then there is the financial layer. Lawrence is seeking a deal that reflects his value, while the Bears, despite having the draft capital, are currently operating with roughly $1 million in cap space.

Last but not least, there is also the recent production to consider. Lawrence remains one of the top defensive tackles in the league and is still in his prime, but he is coming off a down 2025 season with just half a sack, eight quarterback hits, and an 8.3 percent pass rush win rate while the Giants finished 4-13.

All of these factors help explain why Chicago might not push aggressively for a trade. Still, the situation ultimately comes back to the business side. Lawrence has made his stance clear. If the Giants want to keep him, they will likely have to meet his valuation. If not, the door remains open for a trade, whether that involves the Bears or another team.