John Harbaugh Blocked by Agent From Reaching Dexter Lawrence Before Bengals Trade

For how long can a team stretch a contract negotiation that isn’t going anywhere? In the case of the New York Giants and Dexter Lawrence, it dragged on for two years before things finally broke down. After the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, he told the Giants that he either wants a new deal or a trade. But first, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that talks between the two parties have reached an impasse.

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Fast-forward, and Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported that talks between the two parties had broken off. And now, the trade has been made official. And a couple of factors seem to have worked against his staying in New York. First, he was coming off a down season, something the Giants reportedly factored into negotiations. Second, his agent blocked head coach John Harbaugh from speaking to him directly.

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Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported that Lawrence’s agent, Joel Segal, prevented Harbaugh from having direct contact with his client. On top of that, he reportedly avoided negotiating directly with general manager Joe Schoen as well.

Instead, Segal worked through senior V.P. of football administration and strategy Dawn Aponte and senior player personnel director Chris Mara, with Schoen still involved behind the scenes. Throughout the process, Harbaugh never got the chance to speak directly with Lawrence.

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As a result, the Giants never heard from the player himself, and Harbaugh’s ability to influence the situation was never really in play. And it’s not hard to see why the head coach wanted that conversation.

Jerry Jones has long preferred to bypass agents and negotiate directly with players. While that approach has drawn criticism, it has also worked in his favor at times. Harbaugh, with his personality and approach, could have potentially shifted the tone of the talks.

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Imago New York Giants defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence 97 talks with media during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. /CSM East Rutherford United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250723_zma_c04_152 Copyright: xDuncanxWilliamsx

But that opportunity never came, and Lawrence ultimately got what he was looking for. After signing a four-year, $90 million extension in 2023, he outperformed that deal in 2024 with a career-high nine sacks. As the market moved, he pushed for a contract that reflected that production.

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The Giants, however, leaned toward adding incentives instead, even as players like Milton Williams and Jordan Davis moved into a higher pay range. Eventually, New York traded Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 draft after he publicly requested a trade.

On top of that, the Bengals signed him to a one-year, $28 million extension. Reports indicate he was set to earn $39.5 million under his previous deal. But he’ll now make $47 million over the next two seasons. Considered one of the top DTs in the league, Lawrence now steps into a defense built with him in mind.

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“Dexter fits the vision we have on our defense and will also elevate others around him,” Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said. “We are confident in Dexter and can’t wait to see the positive effects he and the other players we have acquired this offseason have on our football team. We are excited to turn to the draft and our remaining picks to further enhance our team.”

For the Giants, though, Harbaugh loses a key piece of the defense in his first year as head coach.

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John Harbaugh loses the “middle-stone” of his defense

The stalled contract negotiations between the Giants and Dexter Lawrence had been ongoing for the past two seasons. But when John Harbaugh stepped in as the Giants’ head coach, it initially felt like he would keep the 28-year-old defensive tackle at the center of his defense and smooth things out. At the scouting combine, Harbaugh didn’t hold back in praising Lawrence.

“He’s a cornerstone football player,” Harbaugh said of Lawrence. “Not really a cornerstone. He’s more like the middle stone. He’s right in the middle. He’s a very big stone and he’s a very active athletic stone. So we want him in there being a big stone.”

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Fast forward, and Lawrence is now set to become a central piece of the Bengals defense. With the trade now complete, the Giants hold the No. 5 and No. 10 overall picks in this week’s Draft. But the move naturally opens up a couple of questions.

First, the focus shifts to whether New York can replace a player of Lawrence’s caliber with those first-round picks. Second, attention turns to how Lawrence fits and performs in Cincinnati. After all, the last time the Giants moved on from a cornerstone player, Saquon Barkley went on to win a Super Bowl.

At the same time, how the internal dynamic between Joe Schoen and Harbaugh evolves from here remains something to watch. Ultimately, the real answer to this deal will only come once the 2026 season plays out.