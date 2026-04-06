John Harbaugh Faces First Offseason Blow as $87.5M Giants Star Eyes Exit

Back in February, the New York Giants’ new head coach, John Harbaugh, spoke very highly of veteran nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. At that point, there was real optimism that both sides would eventually align on a deal that matched Lawrence’s value. Fast forward, and as Harbaugh’s unit prepares to begin offseason workouts, that optimism has taken a hit.

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According to Adam Schefter, Lawrence has now requested a trade ahead of the 2026 season. The report also notes that the 28-year-old will not participate in the team’s offseason program, which begins this Tuesday.

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What makes this shift more notable is the contrast from just a couple of months ago. Harbaugh had made it clear how central Lawrence was to the team’s identity.

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“How important is he (Lawrence)? He’s super, super important. He’s a cornerstone football player…not really a cornerstone, more like the middle stone. He’s right in the middle. He’s a very big stone, and he’s a very active, athletic one.”

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The Giants drafted Lawrence 17th overall in 2019, a pick they acquired in the Cleveland Browns trade involving Odell Beckham Jr.. After picking up his fifth-year option in 2022, they extended him on a four-year, $87.5 million deal, per Spotrac, ahead of the 2023 season, following a career-best 68 tackles and 7.5 sacks the year before.

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But over the last two offseasons, the relationship has clearly stalled when it comes to contract value. As Schefter reported, both sides have tried to negotiate a deal that reflects Lawrence’s importance, but there has been no real progress.

Even financially, the signs were there. The Giants restructured his contract in 2024 to free up $7.5 million in cap space. They converted $10 million of his base salary into a signing bonus after entering the offseason over the cap.

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At the same time, Lawrence is coming off a down year. In 2025, he recorded just half a sack, eight quarterback hits, and an 8.3% pass rush win rate on a 4-13 team, marking the least productive season of his career.

Still, the value conversation hasn’t gone away. Lawrence has two years left on his deal and is set to earn $20 million in 2026. And now, with a trade request on the table, the situation has reached a new phase.

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Whether a deal actually materializes is still uncertain. But what’s clear is this: Harbaugh is about to begin his first offseason program in New York without one of the defense’s central pieces fully in the mix.

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Who can trade for Dexter Lawrence if John Harbaugh chooses to trade the veteran?

Almost a couple of months back, Bleacher Report shortlisted the top trade assets for the Giants this offseason. Among those names, Dexter Lawrence stood out the most. As Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballantine noted:

“Dexter Lawrence is still one of the best nose tackles in the league, but he’s been frustrated with losing in New York. His contract runs through 2027, and if the Giants don’t feel like they can make headway on an extension, they could probably get a nice return in a trade.”

At the time, John Harbaugh pushed back on the idea of moving Lawrence. But now, with the player himself requesting a trade, that conversation has picked up again. Which naturally leads to the next question: who could realistically step in as a suitor?

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One team that stands out right now is the Chicago Bears. They’ve been active in looking to strengthen their defensive line, and on paper, Lawrence fits exactly what they might be missing.

Currently, the Bears are working with Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter inside. Dexter is trending upward after putting up 44 tackles, six sacks, and six tackles for loss. Jarrett, meanwhile, saw a dip in production with 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season.

So the football fit is there. And from an asset standpoint, it lines up too. Chicago holds four picks in the first three rounds of the 2026 draft, which gives them enough flexibility to put together a competitive offer if they choose to engage.

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But then comes the real constraint. Cap space. Lawrence isn’t just looking for a new team; he’s looking for a deal that reflects his value and a situation tied to winning. While the Bears could check the second box, financially, they’re tight, sitting at roughly $1 million in available cap space.

That’s where things get complicated. Any move would likely require contract restructuring or additional roster decisions just to make the numbers work.

In short, the framework for a deal exists. The Bears have the draft capital, and the need is clear. Now it comes down to whether they’re willing to make the financial adjustments required to actually pull it off.