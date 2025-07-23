Malik Nabers’ Big Injury Update, Connection With Russell Wilson: Key Takeaways From Giants’ Training Camp

After two rough seasons, Brian Daboll walked into camp with a spotlight firmly on Russell Wilson—”Clear-cut starter” status in hand—but the HC knew there was zero room for a slow burn, especially with Jaxson Dart’s development hanging in the balance. With the OL still sorting Andrew Thomas and rookies being cooked in competitive drills, Daboll’s roster was part pressure cooker, part tutoring classroom.

But amid the QB shuffle and depth anxieties, one storyline towered above the rest: the health and return of Malik Nabers. After a record-breaking rookie year, Nabers was expected to pick up right where he left off. He showed up for the offseason workout, sure—but was mostly limited to catching passes, thanks to a nagging toe issue that actually traces all the way back to his LSU days.

Fast forward to now, and things are moving quickly, and we’re receiving some positive updates from the Giants‘ camp. NFL reporter for SNYtv, Connor Hughes, recently offered a few quick takeaways from the camp. Hughes revealed that the second-year wideout is back on the field. “Malik Nabers, no doubt about his potential,” Hughes observed. “He was back on the field after missing all the OTAs and minicamp nursing that toe injury that dates back to college.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last year’s sixth-overall pick had a tremendous rookie season. The WR started 14 games. He set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie WR in a single season (109) for 1,204 yards and 7 TDs. But his toe issues interrupted his offseason drills. “We’re being mindful of his (Nabers’) toe that he’s had,” Daboll said a couple of months back. “Nothing serious, but we’re being smart with him in terms of the rehab part of it. So that’s where we’re at.”

AD

Well, that patience paid off, as the second-year wideout wasted no time linking up with Russell Wilson once camp kicked off. “I did say that he considered having surgery, but there’s a plan for the Giants that’s going to allow him to manage it throughout the year so he’s not overly concerned,” Hughes added. “I wouldn’t be overly concerned either if the practice effort that he just put forward is what’s what’s to come. Nabers had three touchdowns from Russell Wilson, a dynamic, dominant presence on offense.”

That said, it’s safe to say that Malik Nabers will continue his second year with the Giants healthy. Only if his toe allows him. Meanwhile, all eyes now shift to the Giants’ offensive line. And yes, Hughes shared a valuable insight on Andrew Thomas’ health update.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brian Daboll’s offensive tackle isn’t practicing yet

When Andrew Thomas went down with a Lisfranc fracture in Week 6 against the Bengals, the Giants didn’t just lose a left tackle—they lost their anchor. With him, they were holding it down. 4.8 yards per play, over 105 rushing yards a game, 213 through the air, and sacks on just 6.4% of dropbacks. Without him? Brutal. Everything cratered. The line crumbled, the offense sputtered.

The team averaged 4.7 yards per play, 67.5 rushing yards per game, 114.5 passing yards per play, with a sack percentage of 9.2% per pass attempt. Fast forward to the offseason, and the veteran OT held out the spring practices. And as the Giants are known to be cautious with their players, uncertainty is looming over Thomas’ season.

To worsen it, Thomas is starting the camp on the PUP list. The silver line? He’s expected to return by week 1. “Another dynamic dominant presence it’s left tackle Andrew Thomas,” Hughes shared an update from the Giants’ camp. “He’s not practicing yet on the PUP list. But Joe Schoen said earlier in the day that he fully expects—now granted, plans can change, Schoen did say that—but he fully expects Thomas to be there for the Giants on the opener.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The logic tracks. After all, we’ve seen the difference between the Giants’ offense with Andrew Thomas and without Andrew Thomas. The head coach and the general manager are hoping for his return. That said, there have been some injury concerns for Daboll, sure. But let’s just focus on the positive notes from here. Malik Nabers is connecting with Wilson. And yes, Thomas is expected to return by week 1.