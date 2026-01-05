Russell Wilson Announces Retirement Stance as Giants QB Shares Concerning Injury News

Over the course of his first-year with the New York Giants, Russell Wilson lived through a head-coaching change, watched a rookie quarterback make his debut, found himself buried on the depth chart, and endured far more losses than expected. Now that the Giants have officially wrapped up their 2025 campaign, Wilson is set to hit free agency, unless the team chooses to bring him back.

Which naturally raises the next question: Does Wilson plan to keep playing in 2026? According to The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll, the answer is clear. The 37-year-old quarterback has no plans to walk away anytime soon. “Oh yeah, I’m not blinking,” Wilson said, as per Carroll.

Wilson opened the 2025 season as the Giants’ starting quarterback, but that role didn’t last long. New York eventually benched the veteran in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. And a few weeks later, Wilson had fallen to QB3 behind Dart and Jameis Winston. He finished the season with 831 passing yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 58.0% completion rate.

Still, free agency hasn’t changed Wilson’s mindset. He’s consistently maintained that playing deep into his career has always been the plan. Even back in 2017, when he was with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson made his long-term intentions clear.

“I definitely wanna play until my mid-40s,” Wilson said in 2017.”I think it’s something that I’ve been very passionate about, and taking care of my health and really trying to dive into the longevity now. I’m constantly getting work and getting stretched so that way my body and be super mobile and can maneuver really well.”

Fast forward to the 2025 season, and his optimism hasn’t changed one bit. After being benched and sliding to QB3, Wilson appeared as a guest on CBS during the Giants’ bye week. And while speculation swirled about the 37-year-old possibly hanging up his cleats for a booth job, he made it clear he still believes he has plenty of football left.

“I threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns against Dallas. I can still flick it. I know I am capable of it,” Wilson said, addressing the Giants’ Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, while also adding that he didn’t came to New York to sit in a booth, noting, “I came here because it was an opportunity to win. I wanted to win and now, unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do that this year as a team. It’s been a tough year in that way.”

That’s been the constant theme whenever Wilson is asked about retirement. He’s just not interested in hanging up his cleats anytime soon. This time was no different. Still, with his contract now expiring and his future in New York uncertain, a decision looms. Whether it’s the Giants or another team, Wilson’s next opportunity will depend on who’s willing to take the call.

Meanwhile, the veteran just revealed a major hidden injury that he endured during the earliest phase of the 2025 season.

Russell Wilson addressed his hamstring injury

Jaxson Dart closed out the Giants’ 2025 season and his rookie campaign with a 34-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. The rookie finished with 22-of-32 for 230 yards and two touchdowns. A day later, Russell Wilson spoke with reporters and revealed details about a hamstring injury he suffered before the Cowboys game, not in Week 18, but dating back to the Week 2 matchup.

“QB Russell Wilson said he tore his hamstring in final practice before the #Cowboys game,” Carroll reported on Monday, January 5.

Despite the injury, Wilson played through it. And that Cowboys game turned out to be his best performance in a Giants uniform. He threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns, silencing critics, even though New York ultimately fell 40–37 in overtime.

After that, Wilson started again in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of Week 4, the Giants benched him in favor of Dart. Now, with Wilson’s contract set to expire in March 2026, he’s headed for free agency. Whether he plays in 2026, and if so, whether that’s in New York or elsewhere, remains an open question.