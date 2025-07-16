Russell Wilson Has Direct Message for Jameis Winston & Jaxson Dart as Giants Face Big Question Mark

Not long ago, the Giants‘ quarterback room felt like a revolving door of uncertainty. Daniel Jones tried to gut it out on a torn ACL, while Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito shuffled in with more questions than answers. The offense stalled, the line collapsed, and Brian Daboll’s playbook got buried under a 3–14 meltdown. So this year, he pivoted—stacking the room with Russell Wilson’s credibility, Jameis Winston’s big-arm experience, and Jaxson Dart’s rookie talent.

“It’s really good to have (quarterback) Russ (Russell Wilson) and Jameis (Winston) and even Tommy (DeVito),” he said. That contrast is impossible to ignore. Instead of patchwork desperation, this room feels like a calculated rebuild with real potential. Analysts graded the offseason a confident “B,” crediting the fresh hierarchy. Not great, but still good. Wilson commands the tempo, Winston injects energy, and Dart studies every snap with purpose.

And if you look closer, you’ll notice something brewing behind the scenes—a chemistry Wilson was eager to talk about. This week, Wilson met Sports Illustrated’s Senior Writer Conor Orr in Brooklyn, where he played catch and talked about his new chapter in the Big Apple. When Orr asked about his favorite story, Wilson revealed a few behind-the-scenes moments, including some comedy and a bright future for Dart. “Well, I think I think Jamies (Winston) is uh, he’s a comedian every day,” Wilson revealed.

“I think Tommy DeVito, the Italian Stallion, he does everything about New York, New Jersey. I just need to ask him.” Winston’s role as the QB room’s comedian is no secret, even if it isn’t splashed across every headline. Whether sharing some laughs or hyping up his teammates before games, Winston is all game. During the OTAs, when reporters pressed about who’d fire up the team before games, Wilson didn’t blink—he named Winston on the spot.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Minicamp Jun 17, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson 3 warms up during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Cente NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250617_szo_ja1_0018

“First of all, ain’t nobody going to talk like Jameis, man. Jameis is a legend with those,” he said, laughing. Meanwhile, the quarterback also shared his thoughts about the rookie, Jaxson Dart, calling him a talented prospect. “Jax (Jaxson Dart), man, he’s young, young, young gunner, man,” Wilson said. “He’s just the guy who is going to have a quiet future ahead of him, too.”

The Giants picked Dart with the 25th overall pick in the draft. Dart spent four seasons in college (three at Ole Miss) and racked up nearly 12K yards and 81 touchdowns. “They’ve been great,” he talked about Wilson, Winston, and DeVito. “They were three of the first people to reach out to me when I got drafted, heard my name called. I’ve watched Russ since he was with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl.”

With Wilson the QB1 and Winston presumed QB2, Dart is currently the third-string quarterback, with a great future ahead, most probably. However, one question is still looming: is this quarterback room worthy enough to give Coach Daboll a winning season?

Russell Wilson and Co. failed to make an impact

The Giants reshuffled their quarterback room for good, no doubt. But ahead of the 2025 season, these efforts didn’t make much of an impact in front of the NFL community, per Jeremy Fowler. The thing is, Fowler recently released his annual survey of the top ten quarterbacks based on the leaguewide survey polling by league executives, coaches, and scouts. Not a single quarterback from the Giants was in the top 10. But that’s not all.

All three quarterbacks—Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart were also absent from the “honorable mention” section. They didn’t even earn a single vote from the league executives, coaches, and scouts. The catalyst? It’s the quarterback room itself. Wilson is your veteran, 10-time Pro Bowl, and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. He reportedly has the fourth-best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history, and many believe that he’s a future Hall of Famer.

However, entering the 2025 season, he’s now playing his 14th season, at the age of 36, and with his third team in the last three seasons. He can still perform, given that we’ve 40-year-old quarterbacks leading the teams this season. But it’s worth noting that he suffered a calf injury just last season and had to miss the first six games of the season.

Meanwhile, the last time Winston started a full season was back in 2016 in Tampa. Since then, he’s played just 33 games across five seasons, following multiple injuries. That’s not even two seasons combined. Last but not least, Jaxson Dart is uncertain to start the season. He could get an opportunity, and might start the full season in 2026t but then again, he’s not your ultimate starter this year. All in all, the Giants have a better QB room than last year, but we’ll see if it turns out to be the winningest QB room.