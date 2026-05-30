“They’re All Losers”: Donald Trump Defends Giants’ Jaxson Dart With a White House Invitation

Jaxson Dart’s decision to introduce President Donald Trump at a political rally continues to generate headlines. And while much of the past week has centered around the public scrutiny Dart has faced, including criticism from teammate Abdul Carter, the New York Giants quarterback has now received a response from Trump himself, who not only defended Dart but also extended an invitation to the White House.

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“Thank you Jaxson! It was great being with you. I know you’re taking some heat from the Radical Left Lunatics who are jealous of you, me, and everyone who surrounds us but, I also know that your jersey also went to Number One, and you’re making Millions of Dollars so, YOU ARE A WINNER — THEY ARE ALL LOOSERS. I’ll see you in the White House!”

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This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!