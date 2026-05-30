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“They’re All Losers”: Donald Trump Defends Giants’ Jaxson Dart With a White House Invitation

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Keshav Pareek

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May 30, 2026 | 1:34 PM EDT

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“They’re All Losers”: Donald Trump Defends Giants’ Jaxson Dart With a White House Invitation

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Keshav Pareek

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May 30, 2026 | 1:34 PM EDT

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Jaxson Dart’s decision to introduce President Donald Trump at a political rally continues to generate headlines. And while much of the past week has centered around the public scrutiny Dart has faced, including criticism from teammate Abdul Carter, the New York Giants quarterback has now received a response from Trump himself, who not only defended Dart but also extended an invitation to the White House.

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“Thank you Jaxson! It was great being with you. I know you’re taking some heat from the Radical Left Lunatics who are jealous of you, me, and everyone who surrounds us but, I also know that your jersey also went to Number One, and you’re making Millions of Dollars so, YOU ARE A WINNER — THEY ARE ALL LOOSERS. I’ll see you in the White House!”

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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