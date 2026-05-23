“What We Doing Man”: Giants Teammate Calls Out Jaxson Dart for Hosting Donald Trump

“Go Big Blue, Go Big Blue, Go Big Blue.” Jaxson Dart is clearly no stranger to energizing a New York crowd, and that was evident Friday when the New York Giants quarterback made a surprise appearance at a campaign rally for Mike Lawler in Suffern, New York. But Dart quickly became the center of attention after introducing President Donald Trump at the event. And as that unfolded, his teammate Abdul Carter appeared to question the quarterback’s move.

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“thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man,” Carter wrote on X, while sharing the clip of Dart introducing Trump.

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The reaction from Carter gained traction shortly after Dart opened the campaign-style rally for Lawler. The quarterback walked onto the stage with “Eye of the Tiger” playing in the background before introducing Trump to the crowd.

“Big Blue Nation, it’s a pleasure to be here,” Dart said as the crowd started chanting. “What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here and, without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

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Moments later, Trump emerged from behind the curtain with Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” playing in the background. The President briefly whispered something to Dart before shaking his hand as the quarterback exited the stage. Trump then took the spotlight and immediately praised the Giants’ signal-caller.

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“I want to thank Jaxson Dart,” Trump said. “This is going to be a future Hall of Famer in my book. Thank you, than you Jaxson. Lot of talent.”

At this point, there is no public indication that Dart has openly identified himself as a Trump supporter. Still, Trump repeatedly referenced the quarterback throughout the speech, including calling Dart a “beautiful guy” with “legs like tree trunks,” and during remarks about keeping men out of women’s sports.

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“I’m looking at Jaxson,” Trump added. “I’d like to know, is there any woman in the audience that thinks they can tackle that guy? Because I’d like to meet you. I’d like to shake your hand. I don’t know. Jaxson, you think you can play against women OK?” Don’t get involved Jaxson. Don’t answer that question.”

During those exchanges, cameras never really focused on Dart’s reaction. But judging by Carter’s social media response, the quarterback’s appearance alongside Trump has already sparked mixed reactions, even inside the Giants locker room. At the same time, however, Dart’s dad has also responded to his son’s latest political move.

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Jaxson Dart’s dad sent 1-word message as the QB received negative reactions

There is no public record of Jaxson Dart openly declaring himself a Donald Trump supporter before this, but the Giants quarterback had previously faced backlash after reacting to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Fast forward to now, and after recently introducing Trump at a rally, Dart has once again found himself under scrutiny online.

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“JAXSON DART IS A MID-TIER QUARTERBACK WITH VERY LITTLE TALENT!” One troll tweet read.

But as criticism started piling up, Dart’s father, Brandon Dart, quickly stepped in to defend his son.

“BET!” Brandon Dart wrote on X.

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He also responded to another troll, writing, “Ignorance is bliss!”

There have been plenty of instances where athletes faced backlash after publicly expressing political views or affiliations, and Dart has now become part of that conversation as well. As reactions continued online, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk weighed in on the situation and warned the young quarterback about the scrutiny that naturally follows moves like this.

Imago October 20, 2025, Denver, Colorado, USA: Giants QB JAXSON DART yells a change of play at the line of scrimmage during the 1st. Half at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday afternoon. Broncos beat the Giants 33-32. Denver USA – ZUMAav4_ 20251020_zaf_av4_019 Copyright: xHectorxAcevedox

“My own view is this: Say whatever you want. Support whoever you want. But recognize that, yes, there may be some scrutiny and criticism that comes from doing anything other than staying above the fray,” Florio noted. “For a guy who has yet to fully establish himself, it’s a bolder move than it would be for a quarterback or any other player who has become one of the best at the position he plays.”

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Indeed! While Dart is expected to help bring the Giants back into contention, he is still only entering the second season of his NFL career. That does not necessarily mean his political appearance will affect his play on the field, but it also does not mean the criticism and trolling will suddenly disappear either.

For now, the Giants remain in the middle of OTAs under new head coach John Harbaugh. And after another disappointing season in 2025 from the team, both Harbaugh and Dart will now help push New York back toward a winning season after several difficult years for the franchise.