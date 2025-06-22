Greg Olsen Is Dreading Travis Kelce’s Retirement After Andy Reid Accepts Hard Truth on ‘Aging’ TE

Greg Olsen knows a thing or two about tight ends. He’s been one of them, for starters, as a Pro Bowler. Then, he’s been surrounded by them post-retirement in the broadcast booth. And now, as the co-founder of Tight End University. That annual summit he runs with Travis Kelce and George Kittle isn’t just a glorified workout. But see it as a forge to sharpen the next-gen. So, when Olsen sat down with Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, he had plenty to say about the rising talent heading into 2025.

We’re talking second-year standout Brock Bowers, whom Olsen praised by saying he “started out just as good, just as dominant, over 1000 yards as a rookie. He’s pretty, pretty remarkable.” And when rookie Colston Loveland came up, Olsen pointed out, “I’ll be very interested to see as a young tight end coming into the league.” But the catch? As he rattled off names, Olsen’s tone shifted when the conversation turned to the vets, like Kelce and Kittle.

“I think we’re in the golden age right now of tight ends,” Olsen told Fitz, a couple of days ago. But then he sounded concerned while talking about the vets. “You know, I don’t know how many more years we get to enjoy, you know, (Travis) Kelce, and then right behind him is (George) Kittle, but we’ve got a lot of really special guys playing the position.”

With 14 seasons in the league, Olsen has a clear read on where the tight end position is headed. In his eyes, we’re living in its golden age. However, he’s uncertain how many years we’ve got to enjoy before the elites of this age, Kelce and Kittle, hang their cleats. Understandable. But let’s face it—Kittle just inked a four-year contract extension, and that means the 31-year-old tight end is through the 2029 season. But Kelce?

The #87 is where it gets tricky. The 35-year-old Chiefs‘ tight end is returning for his 13th season. The last of his two-year contract extension that he signed in 2024. And most probably he might not put an ink on another deal. Because like Stephen A. Smith noted Kelce is returning for yet another season after the Eagles beat down the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The SB LIX humiliation is the reason for his year 13 re-run.

Travis even admitted it, saying, “I got a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended last year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was to the people around me.” If the Chiefs manage to lift another Lombardi in the 2025 season, then it might be a farewell for Kelce as well. So yeah, when Olsen said that he doesn’t know how long they’ve got to see Kelce, he wasn’t talking the talk. The thing is, it’s the real talk at the moment. One that Andy Reid is not ducking away from.

Andy Reid knows Travis Kelce is getting older

Travis Kelce showed up to the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp following an intense training session in Florida ahead of the 2025 season. And right after that went down, the social media lit up, noticing Kelce’s weight loss. The 35-year-old reportedly lost 25 pounds this offseason. But Kelce shrugged it off. “Don’t believe all you read on the internet,” he told reporters, clarifying he was “down some weight” but never claimed a specific amount.

Coach Reid, on the other hand, didn’t make a big deal out of it. But one could tell that the Big Red has certainly noticed. During the Chiefs’ minicamp, reporters asked Reid about how he sees Kelce playing out his 13th season or if he sees any difference. His response? He made it crystal clear that he isn’t feeling any of that. “Yeah, I’m not really feeling that.” The head coach explained.

“It would be similar to last year, I would imagine, as it goes. He’s (Kelce) in great shape right now, so I think he’s looking forward to getting going.” But the plot thickened from here. When asked his thoughts on Kelce’s age, Reid pointed out that Kelce is getting older. The TE might not admit it. But he’s indeed approaching the twilight of his career. If anything, not hitting 1000+ yards in the last couple of seasons should be indicators enough as to why there are continuous chatter around Trav’s future.

But the good thing? Andy is making sure to acknowledge it now. “I know he’s getting older. He doesn’t know he’s getting older, but I do. So, I can be the bad guy in some cases there if needed,” Reid said. Kelce will be entering the 2025 season slightly lighter than his last season. His body is giving enough hints, and so is his preparation for the forthcoming season. Don’t let the noise deafen the roar of the revenge tour.