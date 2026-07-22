“I Need to Be Fined”: Kay Adams Makes Embarrassing Blunder at Fanatics Fest in New York; Shares Moment in Hilarious Fashion

Kay Adams returned to Fanatics Fest this year and shared the stage with former Heisman Trophy winners Joe Burrow, Jameis Winston, and Eddie George, along with Keegan-Michael Key. Little did she know that when it came time to strike the iconic Heisman pose, she was about to make a blunder. And once she did, she candidly owned up to her mistake.

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“How did I do the Heisman with the wrong hand I need to be fined,” Adams wrote in her Instagram story, while sharing her clip.

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Adams was referring to the Heisman pose that she tried with Keegan Michael-Key. Traditionally, the pose features a player tucking the football into the left arm, while the right arm remains extended outward in a stiff-arm motion. At the same time, the left leg is slightly forward and the right leg trails behind, as if the player is running.

Adams, meanwhile, extended her left arm instead of her right while trying to tuck in the virtual football in her right arm. And once her pose gained traction, she immediately shared the clip on her Instagram, captioning, “wanna see the worst heisman pose of all time? 🙋🏻‍♀️what was I trying to do here? i need to take a lap.”

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Kay Adams co-hosted the “Strike the Pose” panel along with Keegan-Michael Key on July 18, featuring three Heisman Trophy winners. Eddie George won it in 1995, followed by Winston in 2013, and then Burrow in 2019.

Despite the pose blunder, Adams had the opportunity to host the panel alongside some honourable guests.

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This was not her first time at the event. Kay made her Fanatics Fest debut in 2025. She hosted the “Franchise Faces” panel with the likes of Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Caleb Williams, and Bryce Young

That panel focused on the evolution of NFL quarterbacks, with the Manning brothers offering advice on the younger signal-callers. Fast forward to now, and Adams just made her second appearance at the Fanatics Fest. This year’s event was held from July 16-19, 2026, at the Jacob Javits Center, and had some big moments as well.

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Some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including Tom Brady, Serena Williams, LeBron James, David Beckham, John Cena, Aaron Judge, and Kevin Hart, were at the event.

This year marked the third edition of Fanatics Fest following its debut in 2024. The event featured plenty of eye-catching moments, bringing together stars from both the sports and entertainment worlds.