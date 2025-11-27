Is Jack White Getting Paid for Thanksgiving Performance During Packers vs. Lions Halftime? Salary, Net Worth & More

Thanksgiving has its traditions, and for NFL fans, the holiday isn’t really complete without a big halftime show in the middle of the action. At this point, it’s as much a tradition as the turkey. And with three games lined up this year, the obvious question pops up: who’s taking the stage at halftime, especially now that the Detroit Lions vs. the Green Bay Packers are underway?

For the first of the tripleheader, they’re rolling out one of Detroit’s own to electrify the break: Jack White. Which leads to our next big question: Is White getting paid for his halftime performance? That’s where the real conversation begins. And from here, we’ll get into whether he’s earning a check for it, what his net worth looks like, and everything else tied to this year’s halftime spotlight.

How much is Jack White’s salary and net worth?

According to reports, 50-year-old Jack White isn’t taking a paycheck for the Lions–Packers halftime show. But with a music career spanning more than three decades, he’s not exactly hurting for cash. A Detroit native, White and his then-wife, Meg White, formed The White Stripes back in 1997. The garage-rock duo went on to release six studio albums between 1999 and 2007, two of which went platinum, and they won six Grammys during that period.

After the White Stripes era, White shifted into a successful solo career and also teamed up with The Raconteurs, continuing to build on his already massive footprint in rock. In total, he now holds 12 Grammy Awards, a number that speaks for itself. So when you put all of that together, it’s no surprise that Jack White’s estimated net worth sits around $60 million, according to multiple media outlets. But he isn’t the only Detroit native connected to the halftime show.

How is Eminem connected to Jack White’s half-time show?

When we talk about a Detroit native performing at a halftime show, Jack White isn’t the only musician that comes to mind. After all, Eminem is also associated with Detroit. On top of that, he has a pretty natural connection to this Lions–Packers halftime show. Eminem and his longtime producer, Paul Rosenberg, are serving as the executive producers for the performance.

Besides, they’ll be doing the same for Detroit’s Thanksgiving halftimes for the next two seasons as well. So White performing here isn’t random at all; it fits right into the hometown lineup they’re trying to build. And once the Lions–Packers game wraps up, the spotlight shifts to the rest of the Thanksgiving slate, with the next two matchups taking center stage.

Because over in Dallas, the Kansas City Chiefs–Dallas Cowboys matchup will feature Post Malone, and the holiday will wrap up with Lil Jon performing during the Cincinnati Bengals at the Baltimore Ravens. Stay tuned as both games will start at 3:30 p.m. and at 7:20 p.m., respectively.