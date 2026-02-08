Is Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LX? Travis Kelce Joins Cowboys Legend at the California Event

Taylor Swift has felt like a regular presence on the Super Bowl stage over the past couple of years. And the reason behind her attendance during the game hasn’t been hard to figure out either, considering the pop star has consistently supported the Kansas City Chiefs throughout the past couple of Super Bowls. This year, unfortunately, the Chiefs have been eliminated, with the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots now set to meet in the big game.

Which naturally leads to the question: Will Swift be present at Levi’s Stadium? For now, that answer remains up in the air. However, the Dallas Cowboys legend, Emmitt Smith’s Instagram story has added another layer to the conversation. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Smith shared an IG story as he arrived at Levi’s Stadium alongside none other than Travis Kelce.

“Strollin in with @killatrav,” Smith wrote in his story.

That still didn’t confirm whether Swift will be present or not, but it did give fans another reason to speculate. After all, with Bad Bunny set to perform during the halftime show, the possibility of a guest appearance from the pop star suddenly feels realistic. And unless that happens, the odds of her showing up at the Super Bowl this year seem a bit slim. Unfortunately!

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!