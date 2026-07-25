Exhausted by Divorce Talks, Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Gives Up on Major Platform Rather Than Keep Debunking Them

Social media has rarely been kind to Jacksonville Jaguars two-way sensation Travis Hunter or, especially, his wife, Leanna Lenee. Whether it was criticism over her not standing during Hunter’s Heisman Trophy celebration or renewed attention on her past before their marriage, the couple has dealt with its fair share of online scrutiny.

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Even after Hunter and Lenee got married last year, rumors about the couple separating have continued to circulate. Those rumors eventually prompted Lenee to leave Facebook, a decision she recently explained. In a recent TikTok video, Lenee celebrated returning to social media after getting married to Hunter and becoming pregnant.

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“How I felt coming back to the internet married and pregnant after the people tried to tell my husband to leave me,” Lenee wrote while celebrating in a video filmed inside a car. As the clip gained attention, one fan commented, “I was arguing with so many people on facebook about you.” She had a response to the follower on that, which read:

“I let Facebook have it bc according to them we be getting divorced every other month.”

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Travis Hunter and Leana Lenee tied the knot in May 2025 after dating for three and a half years. However, just before Hunter could start his rookie season with the Jaguars, an X post claimed that the couple is getting divorced and that Lenee is demanding $40 million. The caption included, “Everyone saw this, except him (Hunter).” This was completely false, but rumours didn’t just stop there.

Just a couple of months ago, another X post surfaced, claiming tension in Hunter and Lenee’s relationship. The post reportedly claimed that Hunter caught his wife cheating after they got married and that he would have to pay her $200K a month for the rest of his life. However, the video was completely fake, with the couple remaining happily married. Of course, that report turned out to be false as well, as Hunter and Lenee continued to be supportive of each other.

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Lenee has also addressed the cheating allegations in the past after an old video of her resurfaced online from a time when she wasn’t even dating Hunter.

In fact, on August 27, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son.

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That said, it’s fair to say that while the couple has managed to keep their marriage strong, the constant rumors and speculation on social media have made things far more challenging for them.