“I Never Cheated”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Fights Back Against Popular Narrative

After the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024, his wife, Leanna Lenee, found herself at the center of public scrutiny. It all began when some fans criticized her for not standing during Hunter’s Heisman moment, but it escalated into cheating rumors after alleged social media posts ft. Lenee, with another man, went viral. Now, Leanna has shared her side of the story and addressed the narrative surrounding her.

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“The funniest part about this comment is like I literally never cheated,” Lenee said in a TikTok video. “I don’t know where this rumor or misconception came from. I think it was because like everyone who thought they were drinking team on me started becoming fascinated with my past and were like, ‘Oh my gosh, she partied,’ and then a guy came out of the Woodworks and posted a photo with me at a party when that whole interaction was maybe max 10 minutes and it was like trying to make my ex at the time jealous, like literally had nothing to do with Travis (Hunter).”

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The social media clip Leanna Lenee was referring to went viral in December 2024. According to Page Six, the video allegedly showed Lenee, dressed in a schoolgirl outfit, dancing with a man. The outlet further reported that while her face was not visible, her thigh tattoo appeared in the clip, and that she had shared photos of herself wearing the same outfit on social media.

While the video resurfaced in 2024, it was reportedly recorded when Lenee and Hunter were not dating. And even though the exact timeline remains unclear, TMZ reported that the footage was reportedly “taken from several years ago.” As the rumors circulated, both Lenee and Travis Hunter also deactivated their Instagram accounts.

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But now, Hunter’s wife has cleared her stance on the cheating narratives, arguing that she met the alleged man for just 10 minutes to make her ex jealous.

“(I) hadn’t met him (Hunter) in person at that time, definitely wasn’t dating him,” Lenee added. “And then never spoken to that man ever again in my entire life. Like he just wanted his 15 minutes of fame and y’all gave it to him like oh my gosh, y’all gave it to him. But I never cheated. I don’t know where that came from.”

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That said, amid all the rumors, Hunter and Lenee have maintained a strong relationship and later got engaged before tying the knot in May 2025. Now, the couple shares a son together, whom they welcomed in August 2025.