“Idc About Argentina”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Shuts Down ‘History’ Lecture With Hilariously Blunt Response

Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, took a break from American football to enjoy another kind of football. The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ two-way star and his wife attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina this past Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where Lenee wore Argentina’s team jersey and shared several photos on Instagram featuring Hunter and their son.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, it was her recent TikTok video that drew attention. Lenee documented her experience at the World Cup and shared it on the platform. But when one fan commented, “Respectfully, research Argentina’s history,” Lenee fired back, making it clear that she was simply there to enjoy the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Respectfully, I was watching a soccer game. Idc abt Argentina, we went for Messi and Messi alone,” she responded.

Indeed, Hunter’s wife donned Lionel Messi’s Argentina jersey and cheered for the defending champions. However, the World Cup final didn’t go in favor of either Messi or Lenee. Argentina and Spain remained deadlocked at 0-0 through regulation. Spain eventually edged past Messi and company in extra time after Ferran Torres found the net in the 106th minute to secure the victory, leading to Spain’s second World Cup title.

ADVERTISEMENT

One thing was clear, though: Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee attended the match to enjoy soccer and watch Messi in action. But during the trip, Lenee made sure to troll her husband a little. Leanna’s Instagram post following the match included multiple photos from the packed stadium, with fans cheering for both teams.

One picture showed Hunter sticking out his tongue as Lenee snapped a selfie. Another featured the couple’s son, who, of course, was unaware of everything happening around him, but was still holding a red flag with a heart on it. But it was the caption, which ultimately stole the show, as Lenee took a funny jab at her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote, “Showing my husband what real football is ⚽️!!” Soon after, Hunter reminded Lenee that they were ultimately there for Messi, replying, “Messi still the goat 🐐.”

The debate around football vs. American football has been there for years and isn’t expected to go anywhere anytime soon. But while Travis Hunter may not be particularly familiar with soccer, he has certainly established himself in American football. Following his Heisman Trophy win, the Jaguars selected Hunter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, he’s all set to begin his second NFL season.