Jaguars Star’s Sister Calls QB Trevor Lawrence ‘Trash’ as Controversial Decision Nearly Cost Jacksonville the Win

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled out a 27–24 win over the Arizona Cardinals in overtime on Sunday, but things easily could’ve ended earlier. Late in the fourth quarter, Trevor Lawrence and the Jags were in position to close the door… until a costly turnover flipped the momentum and handed Jacoby Brissett a chance to tie the game or even steal it. And let’s just say that slip-up didn’t go unnoticed.

The Jaguars’ wide receiver Tim Patrick’s sister actually called out Lawrence for the mistake, putting the spotlight right back on the quarterback’s decision-making.

“Trash a– QB,” she wrote on ‘X’.

While many criticized Patrick’s sister for her comments on the quarterback, her comments definitely painted a clear picture of Trevor Lawrence’s costly mistakes against the Cardinals. On paper, Lawrence’s numbers actually look pretty solid. The 26-year-old quarterback completed 18-of-30 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

In the process, though, he also committed four turnovers (three interceptions and one lost fumble). And while the Jaguars did move to 7–4 after their overtime win over the Cardinals, it still raises the big question: Can they really afford this many turnovers? Because the way things are trending, Lawrence’s giveaway numbers are climbing, and it’s become a clear issue.

Through 12 weeks, the former first overall pick has committed 14 total turnovers (11 interceptions and 3 lost fumbles). So it’s no surprise that Patrick’s sister didn’t hesitate to call out the Jags’ QB. And sure, he’s putting up strong performances at the same time. But that Jags’ crucial late-game turnover against the Cardinals easily could’ve swung the win away from Jacksonville.

Liam Coen justified the late fourth-quarter decision

The Jaguars had a clear chance to seal the game late in the fourth quarter. They were leading by three points and were already in scoring position at the Cardinals’ 25-yard line. All they needed was to extend the lead and secure the game. But instead, the Cardinals’ defense made a big stop.

It all went down when the Jaguars ran the ball on a 3rd-and-1 but got stuffed. Now it was fourth-and-short, and instead of kicking an easy field goal to go up by six points, the first-year head coach, Liam Coen, decided to go for it. The play didn’t work as the Jaguars turned the ball over on downs. Coen, meanwhile, later justified his decision to go for it.

“We didn’t run it great, obviously, getting there on the previous play. We hit the keeper to Brenton [Strange] to give us third-and-two. We get stuffed and almost lost half a yard,” the head coach said. “I think we had fourth-and-two, two-and-a-half. But hey man, we’ve been aggressive all season when it comes to those decisions.”

“Us growing as an offense, us growing as a team is trusting them in some of those moments to go make those plays and go execute in those situations. It didn’t work out this time, but hopefully those guys get the message that, ultimately, we need to go execute in those moments and for us to close people out on our terms.”

The Jaguars, at 7-4, will now face the Tennessee Titans next weekend. Will they manage to stay aggressive or not? That remains to be seen.