Liam Coen & Jaguars Clip Travis Hunter’s Wings at Training Camp With Big Hint on NFL Position

There are rules in the NFL—the kind you’ll find in a rulebook. And then there are the other ones. The unwritten kind. The ones every rookie learns before they even memorize the playbook. Like this one: if you’re new here, you carry the gear. Helmets, shoulder pads, sweaty towels—whatever the vets leave behind, you’re the one picking it up.

Or, as former safety Matt Bowen once put it, “You have to understand as a rookie that when the veterans are done with practice during training camp, they’re going to leave their helmets and shoulder pads there, and it’s your job to pick ’em up and carry ’em.” Luckily, we’re in the midst of the 2025 training camp, and guess who’s fulfilling the rookie duties in Jacksonville? It’s Travis Hunter.

On Monday, a clip went viral that featured the Jaguars‘ No. 2 overall pick getting the rookie treatment. Hunter was spotted carrying the veterans’ pads after the practice. Queue up the classic: “Welcome to the NFL.”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!