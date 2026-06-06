“Never Let Someone Hold You Back”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee’s Strong Message on Self-Discovery After Heartbroken Fan’s Admission

Over the past couple of years, much of Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee’s, lives have unfolded under public scrutiny, especially for Lenee, who has repeatedly found herself at the center of criticism. Whether it was during the Heisman Trophy ceremony or because of an old viral video that resurfaced, showing her partying years before she even entered a relationship with Hunter, the backlash has followed her closely.

But in a recent TikTok video, when Lenee reflected on those experiences, she admitted that she’s grateful for everything she went through because she never missed out on the best years of her life. That prompted one fan to comment on her post, opening up about the sacrifices they had made because of someone else. And in response, Lenee encouraged the fan to never allow another person to hold them back.

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“Thank you so much for sharing this. I had to leave my high school sweetheart because I got to college, and I couldn’t be what he wanted me to be. Everything I did was a problem, even though I was loyal,” the fan commented, to which Lenee responded, writing, “Never let someone hold you back from discovering yourself! Here is nothing wrong with fun.”

The comment gained momentum after Hunter’s wife posted a “Get Ready With Me” on TikTok, where she discussed people’s narratives around her just because she was in a relationship with Hunter, and how she later acknowledged that experience. She noted:

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“I think people tried to shame me or make me feel shame for being young, going out drinking with my friends, partying, doing all the things. They wanted me to be a wifey material at 18 and 19, and that’s just simply not gonna happen for everybody. I don’t see the point of being a man’s definition of wifey material at 18 and 19 because you’re not. You shouldn’t be a wifey yet. Don’t miss out on the best years of your life trying to be a wife for a man.

“I’m so happy I had the experience as I did and I’m also so grateful I’ve a man, emphasis on man not boy who didn’t make me feel shame like, ‘Oh, you went out and you partied and you drank too much and you danced and you did all the things before I met you while you were single woman, single girl because I was a teenager, a single girl, like, what does that have to do with me, where’s a boy would care about things like that.”

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Lenee’s statement and her response to a fan’s self-assessment is a nod to her own struggles she has experienced, especially since Hunter’s 2024 season at Colorado, when the fans ridiculed her on numerous instances. The fans first took a hit at her when Hunter helped the Buffaloes defeat Oklahoma State during the 2024 season. Following the game, a clip surfaced on social media, where Hunter and Lenee were exchanging words on the sidelines.

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While Lenee later clarified that social media is not real and a short clip isn’t worthy enough to understand the whole situation, many thought that Lenee took the spotlight away from Hunter. From there, the criticism never stopped for Hunter’s wife. In fact, when Hunter won the most illustrious honors at the collegiate level, the Heisman Trophy, Lenee found herself under scrutiny once again.

Once Hunter was announced the Heisman Trophy winner, a clip went viral, where the Buffaloes’ head coach, Deion Sanders, was spotted asking Lenee to stand up and cheer for Hunter. Critics labeled Lenee as “disinterested” in Hunter’s win and remarked that she wasn’t more hyped about her partner’s achievement.

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Subsequently, another clip went viral from the Heisman party, where Hunter was clicking pictures with her fans. Lenee, meanwhile, was sitting right next to Hunter on a couch, with critics noting that she seemed irritated. At one point, Lenee was allegedly heard saying, “What do you want me to do…I’ll just sit here then.”

After the backlash, Hunter defended Lenee in a live-stream and admitted that Lenee got drunk and cried herself to sleep because of the criticism she faced at the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Hunter noted that he had been in a relationship with Lenee for over half a decade, and the public had started to talk about them now.

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“You know when you’re hurt but you just cry yourself to sleep and you just be gone? She drunk [sic], like, an OD amount tonight for no reason,” the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ two-way player said. “…You ain’t never had no girl, so why are y’all talking about me? Find something else to talk about … Go talk about your girl. Go find a girl. Go find a life. Stop worrying about what I got going on. I know what I got.”

The Jagurs’ wide receiver/cornerback went on to call out clickbait sites for spreading false narratives around the couple’s relationship. The wider criticism surrounded a viral video in which Lenee was reportedly dancing with a man.

Even though TMZ reported that the video was taken several years before their relationship became official, critics took a shot at Lenee. Subsequently, Hunter deactivated her Instagram handle amid all the attention Leanna was receiving. Fast forward to now, and when Hunter’s wife reflects back over the past couple of years, she doesn’t seem to have regret, as the couple has recently shared their first anniversary.

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Travis Hunter and Leanne Lenee celebrated one-year of togetherness

After dating for more than five years, Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee made things official when they tied the knot on May 27, 2025. Months later, on August 27, 2025, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son. And recently, Hunter and his wife celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY❣️!!! I LOVE YOU THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST WIFE❤️!!!224!!!” Hunter captioned his Instagram post while sharing a picture of his wife.

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At the same time, Lenee also took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself with Hunter from their wedding day.

“One year of marriage 🤍,” Lenee captioned.

That said, Hunter is now heading toward his second NFL season with the Jaguars. And while it’s true that the couple has faced scrutiny, Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee have continued to stand by each other and embrace the next chapter of their lives together.