“Scared of CTE”: Travis Hunter Won’t Allow His Child Play Football as Wife Leanna Shares a Telling Reason

“Since I first picked up a football, when I was about four years old, always wanted to be on the biggest stage,” Travis Hunter once said, acknowledging that football had been a part of his life since childhood. After all, he was only four years old when his grandmother first signed him up for the sport. Now, the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ two-way star is a father to a baby boy. However, Hunter and his wife, Leanna De La Fuente, don’t appear to have plans to steer their son toward football.

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“Tbh, probably not!” Leanna replied to a fan in her Instagram story when they asked whether Hunter and Leanna would let their son play football one day. At the same time, when another user asked why they wouldn’t allow their son to play football, Lenee revealed a couple of concerning reasons.

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“My husband and I both are scared of CTE,” Leanna wrote. “We also don’t want him to spend his life trying to live up to his father and the accolades he has received.”

After tying the knot in May 2025, Hunter and Leanna welcomed their son in August of the same year. This was right before Hunter’s rookie season, and as someone who has played the game at a high level, it is safe to say he is aware about the long-term risks of CTE.

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CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) has been a major concern in the NFL for decades. The progressive degenerative brain disease is found in football players with a history of repetitive head impacts, including both sub-concussive and concussions. In fact, the Boston University CTE Center in 2023 examined the brains of 376 former NFL players. Out of which, 345 players (91.7%) were diagnosed with CTE.

Beyond the risk of head injuries and CTE, however, Leanna also emphasized that she and Hunter have no intention of pressuring their child to earn football accolades just like his dad.

Hunter, the No. 2 Overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had already established himself as one of college football’s biggest stars before entering the league. A Heisman Trophy winner, his résumé also includes the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award, First-Team All-Big 12, Consensus All-American, Unanimous All-American honors, and several other accolades. On top of that, the Colorado Buffaloes retired his No. 12 jersey after his remarkable college career.

In the NFL, the 23-year-old is establishing himself as a two-way player. After the Jaguars picked him with the second overall pick last year, Hunter started just seven games. He recorded 28 receptions for 298 yards and 1 touchdown, while also recording 15 combined tackles. That said, Hunter has already earned multiple accolades in college football and is now heading to his second NFL season to establish himself as a dual-threat player. Still, it’s not the path he and his wife would like for their son to follow.