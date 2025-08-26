Jason & Travis Kelce’s Firm Makes Major Mistake as Dad Demands Immediate Fix With a Strong Message

Back in mid-2024, Jason and Travis Kelce became the co-owners of Garage Beer, a no-frills, small-batch brew from Ohio. Their mission? To craft a beer that’s as straightforward as a backyard barbecue. But what started as a simple venture quickly turned into a family affair, with their dad, Ed Kelce, stepping into the spotlight. From day one, Ed’s been more than just a supportive father. He’s been a key player in the brand’s marketing.

Take, for instance, the time Travis couldn’t make it to a commercial shoot, and Jason and Ed had to use a Travis cardboard cutout. Jason, ever the jokester, quipped, “It’s good to have everyone here,” to which Ed sarcastically replied, “That’s gonna happen, to get you and Travis in the same place.” Fast forward to the most recent times, Ed joined Jason for a 17-minute short film-style ad titled BREWMITE II, where they, along with UFC legend Chuck Liddell, delivered a martial arts parody that’s as absurd as it is entertaining.

But despite all the laughs and creative flair, Ed recently pointed out a significant mistake in the brand’s marketing approach. Last week, Ed took to his Facebook handle and shared a cryptic post. The post featured his son’s beer brand—Garage Beer— that Ed was enjoying at Ocean Drive Sandbar. The twist? Well, instead of a branded Garage Beer glassware, the bar served it in a Modelo Glass. And let’s just say, Ed Kelce wasn’t having it.

Travis and Jason Kelce’s dad straight-up called out the mistake and sent a message to his sons. “A Garage Beer in a Modelo glass at Ocean Drive Sandbar in Sea Isle City,” Ed wrote. “Gotta fix this boys.” Ed’s reasoning seems simple. Considering how hands-on the Kelce brothers and their dad have been with Garage Beer’s marketing, Ed didn’t hold back when he noticed something off.

He pointed out that bars should serve Garage Beer in Garage Beer-branded glasses—not in a competitor’s glass—because, well, it kind of kills the branding vibe. To make his point even clearer, Ed shared a post featuring a design idea for the perfect Garage Beer glass. “This would make a great beer glass graphic,” he wrote, pairing the post with an image of a twisted can sporting the Garage Beer logo and the tagline, “Classic Light Beer.”

Did the Kelce brothers notice? We don’t know. Will they fix it, as their dad insists? We’re hopeful. After all, the Kelces are combining work and play for the branding and promotion of their beer brand.

Jason Kelce reveals the creativity behind the latest Garage Beer commercial

Following his retirement from the NFL, Jason Kelce has been quite busy lately, especially when it comes to his beer brand. The Eagles‘ legend recently launched the latest Garage Beer commercial, BREWMITE II—a 17-minute-long ad that features martial arts. As reported by PEOPLE, the ad “blends over-the-top action, nostalgic grit and a surprising emotional arc as Jason battles for glory, and maybe something more.”

At the world premiere of the ad, one of the simplest and most predictable questions came his way: the idea behind this kind of ad? Jason’s response? It’s as simple as one could think. “I don’t think we should over-complicate it,” Kelce said. “I think, like I said, when it comes to beer, I think when you’re having fun and you’re being personable, you’re being creative, all the best beer ads I know are fun, creative. They get to the essence of what beer drinking is, which is either friendship or buddies hanging out, and you’re doing something stupid together and it’s funny.”

These are the words of someone who grew up admiring beer ads. So, when Kelce got the chance to own a beer brand where he could pull off all these creative stunts, it’s no surprise the Eagles legend never held back on showing his flair. “I loved beer ads all growing up, so the fact that we own a company now where we get to do this, is really fun. We constantly think of ideas,” he added.

The Chiefs‘ quarterback, Travis Kelce, also debuts in the ad, along with his dad, Ed Kelce. That said, the commercial has been eye-catching, no doubt. But we’ll see how early the Kelce brothers will fix the issue pointed out by their dad.