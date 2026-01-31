Jeff Bezos Linked With Purchasing $6.6 Billion NFL Franchise Immediately After Super Bowl 60

Ever since the death of former Seattle Seahawks owner Paul G. Allen in 2018, the conversation around the franchise’s ownership hasn’t really been about if a sale would happen, but when. Fast forward to now, and Seattle is set to face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium on February 8. And as per ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Brady Henderson, the Seahawks are expected to go up for sale shortly after the game, whether that comes following a Super Bowl appearance or a championship.

Naturally, that report reignited speculation around potential buyers. But NFL insider Jonathan Jones added another wrinkle to the discussion. While sharing Wickersham’s report on X, Jones noted that “The eventual sale of the Seahawks and Jeff Bezos have been a potential connection for some time.”

Jeff Bezos’ name entering the conversation isn’t exactly out of nowhere. ESPN reported that sale discussions have taken place at both ownership and league levels over the past week. And on top of that, Bezos’ long-standing interest in football is well documented. He’s never been shy about calling it his favorite sport. Where things start to feel familiar, though, is on the ownership front.

A few years ago, Bezos explored the idea of buying an NFL franchise when the Washington Commanders were put up for sale. At the time, then-owner Dan Snyder was seeking around $7 billion. Bezos ultimately backed out. And the team was sold in 2023 to a group led by Josh Harris for a record $6.05 billion. Now, Amazon’s owner’s name has resurfaced, only this time, in connection with Seattle.

The Seahawks are currently valued at roughly $6.6 billion, and unlike before, the link carries more weight. For one, as of January 2026, Forbes estimates Bezos’ net worth at around $215 billion. And just as importantly, Seattle is the city where Amazon grew from a garage-born idea into a global empire, with Bezos’ influence already deeply embedded in the region.

But Jeff Bezos’ potential ownership of the Seahawks wouldn’t come without complications. Amazon’s exclusive broadcast deal for Thursday Night Football raises legitimate conflict-of-interest questions, particularly around competitive integrity and league optics. A media partner owning one of the NFL’s franchises would inevitably draw scrutiny, even if safeguards were put in place.

That reality helps explain why nothing has moved beyond speculation for now. And why any potential deal remains far from official. But if Bezos decides to pursue NFL ownership, it wouldn’t be difficult to understand why Seattle would make sense. And if that scenario plays out, it would mark the end of nearly a three-decade era for the Seahawks.

Years of discussion over the Seahawks’ ownership seem to come to an end

Paul G. Allen purchased the Seahawks from Ken Behring in 1996. The deal became official a year later for roughly $194 million, effectively preventing a potential relocation nearly three decades ago. Since then, the Seahawks have reached the Super Bowl four times, winning once. Fast forward to now, and following their fourth appearance on the sport’s biggest stage, the franchise is reportedly headed toward a sale.

For years, Allen owned both the Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers. After his death, ownership transferred to Allen’s estate, with his sister Jody Allen overseeing both teams as executor of the trust. Per Allen’s directive, both franchises are eventually to be sold, with proceeds donated to charity. If the Seahawks do go on the market now, it would mark a rare moment in the Super Bowl era, a team appearing in the championship game being put up for sale shortly afterward.

However, the Allen estate has publicly downplayed the speculation. In a statement, a spokesperson said the organization does not comment on rumors. “We’ve already said that will change at some point per Paul’s wishes, but I have no news to share,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months.”

As things stand, the Seahawks are valued at roughly $6.6 billion. Reports suggest the franchise could seek between $7 billion and $8 billion on the open market. Whether Jeff Bezos or another buyer eventually enters the picture remains to be seen. For now, though, Seattle’s attention is firmly on February 8 and a Super Bowl matchup against the Patriots.