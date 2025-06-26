Jerry Jones Has Already Decided Micah Parsons’ Cowboys Contract Announcement Deadline, Says Insider

The lack of a long-term extension between the Cowboys and Micah Parsons has been one of the biggest offseason storylines—but oddly enough, it hasn’t stirred up much drama. Unlike most stars in contract limbo, Parsons showed up for mandatory minicamp without hesitation and confirmed he’ll be at training camp, too. “Some people like to take their time more than others, you know what I mean?” the 26-year-old edge rusher told reporters.

Parsons made it clear he’s focused on letting the process play out. “You can’t rush the process, [Jerry Jones] wants the deal to go as cleanly as possible, I want the deal to go as cleanly as possible, so it’s just about getting it done as cleanly and quickly as possible.” All noted. Still, for now, it’s just another offseason verbal handshake. No hard deadline. No final number. That’s where ESPN’s Adam Schefter steps in with new insight.

During his appearance on Get Up, Schefter pointed out that Jerry and Co. are approaching a contract extension with Parsons. “There’s been a positive conversation throughout the off-season so much. So that most people believe that a deal will get done for Micah Parsons at some point this summer,” Schefter said. As it’s well-known, Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal and seeking a massive contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Micah Parsons 11 looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

To spice things up, the edge rusher market has heated up this offseason. Maxx Crosby started things off with a three-year, $106.5 million extension. Myles Garrett was one step ahead and snagged a four-year, $160 million deal. And the way things are shaping up, expect Parsons to surpass Garrett this offseason. At least, Adam Schefter is on board with this.

“And when it does get done, it is expected to make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history,” the NFL insider added. “It will be a huge number; it should surpass Myles Garrett. It’ll give Micah Parsons that distinction. And most people believe that deal will get done at some point here in the coming weeks.” The edge rusher market has been reset for once this offseason. And given that Parsons is eyeing a $200 million (around $40.3 million per year), these figures will reset the market once again.

Now, all eyes are on Jerry Jones. The Cowboys’ owner has a knack for stretching the contract extensions. He’s done it in the past. But Jerry is unlikely to replicate it. After all, the longer the Cowboys wait, the more costly the contract extension will become.

Micah Parsons is well aware of the market inflation

The Cowboys’ history has shown that Jerry Jones’ practice of delaying contract extensions has never benefited the team, literally. The team hesitated twice with quarterback Dak Prescott before landing him on a massive contract extension. Then there was CeeDee Lamb. Ahead of the 2024 season, the Cowboys hold out on Lamb’s contract extension. The result? They eventually signed him, no doubt. But on a $136 million bag. That’s huge.

Fast forward to now, and the player has changed, as has the position. But Jerry and the Cowboys? Nope. The folks out there are buzzing that a massive deal is on the table. But what’s Parsons doing? We know he attended the mandatory minicamp and plans to participate in training camp next month. But if you’re thinking that Parsons isn’t vocal about his contract, think again. He just has a different approach.

Earlier this week, Parsons took to his official ‘X’ handle and shared a cryptic post. “What on earth has happened to the world? It’s unbelievable that a single chocolate-covered strawberry costs four dollars!” He wrote. On paper, it sounds like a usual complaint. But if you zoom in, there’s a message. Costs increase. Wait long enough, and even a single chocolate-covered strawberry gets expensive. It isn’t about the chocolate, though.

During an interview, Parsons made it clear that if the Cowboys wait longer, “It’s going to cost them more.” And we’ve seen this script this offseason. Crosby’s extension raised the bar, and Garrett got the benefit. So yeah, Micah Parsons’ contract extension will make expensive headlines until he gets one.