Jerry Jones Sent Cautionary Dak Prescott News as Back Up QB Predicted to ‘Make Noise’

When Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys found out that they’d open the 2025 season in Philly against the reigning champions, Dak Prescott didn’t flinch. The quarterback said that he’s “Excited to start this thing off against the defending Super Bowl champions.” And you could tell, he meant it. A chance to spoil the party, set the tone, and take a shot at the champs? Dak’s all in, and so is Dallas.

Prescott getting excited to play the Eagles made sense. But there’s a catch. The last time Dak opened against the defending champs, it didn’t end great. Remember 2021 vs. the Bucs?. Nail-biting thriller. The Cowboys lost 31-29. And to make it worse, Dak got injured, and four games were gone. And now, with his hamstring still being carefully managed, it’s déjà vu.

He’s excited, sure, but that Week 1 spotlight comes with risk. On Friday, Jerry Jones and Co. shared a very important update on the 31-year-old quarterback. And get this, the injury update sounds cautious for Prescott. According to the team, Dak is expected to play against the Eagles in Week 1 of the 2025 season, but he’ll play with limited mobility. Translation?

Well, don’t expect Dak to give his 100% on the field. Though the Cowboys Nation is probably going to see him in action in week 1, he’s unlikely to be in his usual form. Expect fewer scrambles out of the pocket, less ability to extend plays with his legs, and, to make it worse, he might avoid running altogether to protect himself.

Speaking of which, the report suggests that Dak’s success in week 1 would totally depend on how well his offensive line can protect him. The veteran QB injured his hamstring during the week 9 showdown against the Falcons last year. Later, the team announced that the guy suffered a partial avulsion of his right hamstring and would undergo hamstring surgery.

By the time he was out for the remainder of the season, he amassed nearly 2K yards and 11 TDs. So all in all, it’s safe to say that Dak is pretty excited to play against the defending champions, no doubt, but he’s unlikely to give his 100% in week 1. Not to mention that Jerry Jones and Co. have already signed his backup, who’s expected to make some noise soon.

Dak Prescott’s backup is gearing up for the mini-camp

When Dak Prescott went down due to a hamstring injury last season, Cooper Rush stepped up in his absence and had a 4-4 record. But when the free agency hit earlier this year, Rush signed with Baltimore to be the backup of Lamar Jackson. And just like that, the Cowboys were left with no suitable backup for Prescott. No wonder the team made a trade with the Patriots for the second-year quarterback, Joe Milton III.

The guy didn’t get many opportunities in his rookie season. But his cameo in the week 18 showdown did catch attention. We’re talking about a 22-of-29 for 241 yards, 1 TD, and a celebratory backflip that broke the internet. No wonder the Cowboys saw potential and an opportunity, and they grabbed it. Now that the team’s heading to the mandatory mini-camp next week, Milton is one of the few guys who is expected to make some noise.

According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, Milton is the Cowboys’ “secret weapon” and will thrive in the coming mini-camp. “Acquired from the New England Patriots in April, Milton has been something of a quiet sensation ever since coming out of Tennessee as an ultra-gifted but unpolished passer,” he said.

“Now positioned to fight for the No. 2 job behind Dak Prescott in Dallas, the big man is practically built for the spring stage, possessing a freakish level of athleticism that already earned him some social-media buzz for an effortless backflip at OTAs. If nothing else, he’s a virtual lock to crack the highlight reel while showcasing his electric arm in new threads.” During the Cowboys’ recent OTA practice session, the second-year QB showed up with an impressive performance.

The guy showed overall mixed results, efficient short passing, flashes of accuracy, yet a few rough moments. Now, all eyes are on next week’s training camp.