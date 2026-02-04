Aaron Glenn Makes Big Decision for Justin Fields & Co. as Jets Announce Frank Reich Hiring

Under Aaron Glenn’s watch, the New York Jets went 3-14, and if history repeats itself in 2026, Glenn could find himself on the hot seat. That reality explains why the rebuild has effectively restarted once again. Glenn made sweeping changes, parting ways with nine assistants from his original staff, including the offensive coordinator. This week, though, he landed a replacement in Frank Reich. And while announcing the hire, Glenn outlined how Reich’s experience could benefit Justin Fields and his squad.

“Frank has a rare combination of experience, creativity, and calm under pressure,” Glenn said in a statement. “He’s lived this game from every angle — as a quarterback in this league and as a coach who’s led offenses at the highest level. He is unique in his ability to see the game for what it is right now and adapt when appropriate. Frank understands offense and how to utilize the strengths of players. I am looking forward to how he will help this team have success.”

The decision to hire Reich, however, isn’t without its skeptics. For one, Glenn and Reich have no prior coaching history together. While they were teammates on the 1996 Jets, that season ended with a 1–15 record. Additionally, Reich’s recent résumé includes head coaching stints with the Indianapolis Colts (2018–22) and the Carolina Panthers (2023). In those two stints, he finished with a combined 41-43-1 record.

Those factors explain why the hire may raise eyebrows. Still, Glenn’s move to bring in Reich just eight days after firing Tanner Engstrand signals urgency. Reich’s 14-year NFL career as a quarterback carries weight with Glenn, who believes that firsthand experience matters, especially for a team searching for offensive identity.

On top of that, Reich’s track record as a head coach also adds context. Despite cycling through five starting quarterbacks in Indianapolis (Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan), he led the Colts to the playoffs twice in his first three seasons and oversaw three top-10 scoring offenses.

Fast forward to now, and Reich inherits a Jets offense that ranked near the bottom of the league in 2025. The team finished 29th in both scoring and total yards. His first challenge, now, will be addressing the quarterback position. While Fields remains under contract, his role beyond 2025 is far from guaranteed. As it stands, Fields and Brady Cook are the only quarterbacks on the roster, and both struggled last season.

Whether Reich sticks with Fields or Cook, adds a veteran, or looks to the draft or free agency remains uncertain. What is clear, though, is Glenn’s confidence. With this hire, he’s betting that Reich’s experience can stabilize both the quarterback room and an offense desperate for direction.

What does Frank Reich bring to the table for Aaron Glenn as the Jets’ OC?

After firing Engstrand, the Jets interviewed Frank Reich for the offensive coordinator role last week. The process continued with an in-person interview on Tuesday before the team officially announced his hiring. At 64, Reich brings a rare blend of experience: 14 seasons as an NFL quarterback and 16 years on NFL coaching staffs. Reich began his coaching career with the Colts, starting as a coaching intern from 2006 to 2007 before moving up the ladder.

He later served as an offensive coaching staff assistant, quarterbacks coach, and wide receivers coach between 2008 and 2011. He also spent time as the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers. While not every stop was successful, Reich consistently found himself working with accomplished quarterbacks and Super Bowl-caliber teams.

Before his head coaching stints with the Colts and Panthers, Reich served as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator. During the 2017 season, he worked closely with Carson Wentz and Nick Foles, helping guide an offense that ultimately powered Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title. That stretch remains one of the strongest points on his résumé.

Now, Reich’s return to the NFL with the Jets won’t come without challenges, especially given the team’s recent struggles. He enters the league again after a productive run in college football, most recently serving as Stanford University’s interim head coach and leading the program to its most wins since 2020. Whether he can translate that momentum to New York remains uncertain. What is clear, though, is that the task ahead won’t be an easy one.