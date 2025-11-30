Aaron Glenn Makes Honest Admission on Tyrod Taylor After Jets’ Week 13 Win as Justin Fields Wants Out

A couple of weeks after taking over the starting job from Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor finally delivered the win the New York Jets had been looking for, snapping their two-game skid in the process. And once the clock hit zero, head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t dance around the obvious. He went straight to praising his veteran quarterback, crediting Taylor for settling the offense down, managing the moment, and closing out a game the Jets desperately needed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I thought he did a good job,” Glenn said of Taylor. “I mean again, I always like to go back and watch the tape, but man, you saw some…man, he bailed us out on one. I think he made some pretty good clutch throws, especially the bomb. I mean, we were looking for that, especially on an earned first.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When Glenn announced Taylor as the Week 12 starter against the Baltimore Ravens, he made one thing clear. The move wasn’t about headlines or short-term noise. He was simply making the decision he believed was the best for the team. In his statement, Glenn noted:

“I felt like it was the time to do it. Again, had good conversations with both of those guys, and listen, these situations are not always easy, but as a head coach, you have to do what’s best for the team, and I felt like it was best for the team.”

After getting a nod just last week, Taylor actually put together a solid outing against Baltimore. We’re talking about 17-of-28 for 222 yards, a touchdown, and a pick. However, he couldn’t quite turn it into a win. Fast forward to Week 13, and the story finally flipped. The Jets knocked off the Atlanta Falcons, and Taylor did his part again. He went 19-of-33 for 172 yards and a touchdown, plus another score on the ground with 44 rushing yards on eight carries.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the process, the Jets’ offense put together 269 total yards (159 through the air and 110 on the ground), a balanced enough effort to stay competitive. Defensively, they had stretches where they looked sharp, but they couldn’t fully contain Kirk Cousins and Bijan Robinson. Cousins went 21-of-33 for 234 yards and a touchdown, while Robinson piled up 193 total yards on his own.

Mix in a strong special-teams showing, highlighted by Nick Folk drilling a clutch 56-yard game-winner, and the Jets walked away with their third win in their last five games. As for Justin Fields, the quarterback recently spoke to reporters for the first time after his benching.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Justin Fields was shocked after Aaron Glenn’s QB decision

Justin Fields spoke to reporters last Wednesday for the first time since his benching. And it was clear the move caught him off guard. When he was asked whether he saw Aaron Glenn’s decision coming, Fields didn’t sugarcoat it.

“Nah, I did not anticipate it, whatsoever,” he said, making it obvious the switch to Taylor blindsided him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the tougher question: would he want to stay in New York if he were not the starter? Fields didn’t commit either way. Instead, he sent mixed comments, saying that’s something he’ll have to think about later.

“I forgot what verse it was in the Bible, but we have too many troubles for tomorrow, so there’s no point in me worrying about tomorrow, nevertheless next year,” he said. “That’s a question for that day.”

The Jets’ decision to bench Fields wasn’t a mystery. Fields’ struggles played a major role in why New York had one of the worst passing attacks in the league. He has recorded just 1,259 yards, an average of just 140 yards, with seven touchdowns and one interception. Those numbers make it easy to see why the Jets might reset the quarterback room next year. Whether that means drafting a rookie, signing a veteran in free agency, or both, Fields’ future in New York suddenly feels very uncertain.