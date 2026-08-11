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Ambulance Enters Jets Practice as Player Is Stretchered Off, Receives IV as Teammates Gather Around

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Keshav Pareek

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Aug 11, 2026 | 12:20 PM EDT

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Ambulance Enters Jets Practice as Player Is Stretchered Off, Receives IV as Teammates Gather Around

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Keshav Pareek

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Aug 11, 2026 | 12:20 PM EDT

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The New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a joint practice on Tuesday, August 11. However, the practice was reportedly halted after a major injury concern emerged. According to reports, Jets players gathered around the injured player, while several players took a knee. Although it’s still unclear which player was injured during the practice, an ambulance reportedly arrived on the field to give an IV before transporting the player.

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At the same time, Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reported that the practice has since resumed. However, details about the player’s identity and the severity of the injury remain a major concern with the 2026 season approaching. The injury occurred less than a week before the Jets open their preseason campaign against the Buccaneers this weekend. Following a disappointing 2025 season finish, head coach Aaron Glenn and Co. are certainly not having a great start ahead of Glenn’s second year as the Jets’ HC.

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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Antra Koul

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