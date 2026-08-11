Ambulance Enters Jets Practice as Player Is Stretchered Off, Receives IV as Teammates Gather Around

The New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a joint practice on Tuesday, August 11. However, the practice was reportedly halted after a major injury concern emerged. According to reports, Jets players gathered around the injured player, while several players took a knee. Although it’s still unclear which player was injured during the practice, an ambulance reportedly arrived on the field to give an IV before transporting the player.

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At the same time, Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reported that the practice has since resumed. However, details about the player’s identity and the severity of the injury remain a major concern with the 2026 season approaching. The injury occurred less than a week before the Jets open their preseason campaign against the Buccaneers this weekend. Following a disappointing 2025 season finish, head coach Aaron Glenn and Co. are certainly not having a great start ahead of Glenn’s second year as the Jets’ HC.

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This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!