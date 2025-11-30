Breece Hall Clears Air on His Jets’ Role After Aaron Glenn’s Honest Tyrod Taylor Admission

Following their 27-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Jets now have three wins in their last five games. But Sunday’s win felt different. In the process of their third win of the season, the Jets got help from multiple areas. We’re talking about key offensive drives, decent defensive stops, and a clutch special teams performance. But one of the most interesting parts came from Breece Hall.

Normally, the Jets’ offense revolves around Hall. But against the Falcons, the running back revealed that he felt like a “decoy,” or at least that’s what Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported.

“I knew we were going to air it out today because they were hanging their hat on stopping the run game. So I was playing decoy, watching everybody else. So I was like—hopefully we win,” Hall told Rosenblatt, before clarifying his original quote. “I meant to say I knew I’d be a decoy which would open up explosives downfield!!! Quote is out of context yall my bad,” the RB clarified, adding a couple of laughing emojis.

Translation: Hall knew the Jets were going to use him as a decoy on purpose. But not because he wasn’t involved, but because his presence would pull defenders toward him and open up big plays downfield for the passing game. Which is exactly how the Jets managed to tally 159 passing yards.

Adonai Mitchell carried the load through the air, finishing with eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. Breece Hall, meanwhile, wrapped up the day with 68 yards on 19 carries and a score of his own. Nothing eye-popping on the stat sheet, sure. But that wasn’t his only assignment.

Hall had a second role baked into the game plan, and he absolutely delivered on it. And just like that, the Jets secured their first win after replacing Justin Fields with Tyrod Taylor.

Tyrod Taylor did a good job, says Aaron Glenn

All Tyrod Taylor needed was a win over the Falcons after stepping in for Justin Fields for the second straight week. And he finally got it. After the game, Aaron Glenn didn’t bother tiptoeing around the obvious. He went straight to praising his veteran quarterback, crediting Taylor for calming the offense, managing the key moments, and closing out a game for the Jets on a high note.

“I thought he did a good job,” Glenn said of Taylor. “I mean again, I always like to go back and watch the tape, but man, you saw some…man, he bailed us out on one. I think he made some pretty good clutch throws, especially the bomb. I mean, we were looking for that, especially on an earned first.”

Taylor got the start in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens after the Jets’ 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Against Baltimore, he put up a respectable line: 17-of-28 for 222 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. But the Jets still fell 23-10. Fast forward to Week 13, and the veteran finally carried that momentum into something meaningful.

Against the Falcons, Taylor went 19-of-33 for 172 yards and a touchdown. Besides, he added another score on the ground with 44 rushing yards on eight carries. The win snapped a two-game skid and gave the Jets their third victory of the season. Now, with a losing season officially locked in, New York moves on to face the Miami Dolphins next weekend.