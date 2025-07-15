Garrett Wilson Issues First Message to Aaron Glenn & Jets After $130M Contract Extension

The Jets kicked off the offseason faced with a tough puzzle: how to lock down both 2022 Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year—Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner—without tying up cap space too early. So rather than immediate long-term deals, the team wisely exercised the fifth-year options, buying time and preserving flexibility. Analyst Aaron Schatz urged the move, saying, “Extend cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.”

“The problem with having both the 2022 Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year on your team is that you have to extend both guys a couple of seasons later.” Well, the strategy paid off, and the Jets got some time to hammer out one of their star players’ new contracts. After picking up an extra year, the Jets have now signed Wilson on a massive four-year, $130 million contract extension, including $90 million in guarantees.

“More on the Jets four-year, $130 million contract extension for WR Garrett Wilson,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The deal locked the wideout down through the 2030 season, making him one of the highest-paid wideouts. Right after that went down, the fourth-year wide receiver took to his official Instagram handle and shared a message. “We locked in year we dreaded,” he wrote with a bunch of Jets emojis. Because, of course.

He went on ‘X’ as well, addressing that the faith has been mutual between both sides “Yup, Jets green has been running through me since the day they drafted me. Despite the ups and downs, the faith is mutual… that means the world to me. Excited to start a new version of the chase next week.” Wilson just became the first Jets first-rounder under the NFL’s current financial rules to get an extension as soon as he was eligible, only three seasons in. That’s never happened since the 2011 system kicked in.



The Jets picked Wilson with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. And ever since, the 24-year-old has been the No. 1 WR for the Jets. Across three seasons, Wilson showed up in every game, started every game but 5, and caught 279 passes for 3,249 yards with 14 touchdowns. The guy earned the Offensive Rookie of the Year back in 2022 when he had 83 catches for 1,103 yards.

Entering the fourth season of his career, Wilson was seeking a new contract extension. The Jets’ new regime, head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, confirmed that their ultimate goal was to keep young players on the roster. Something that the previous regime failed to do. However, there were some instances when it felt like the guy would ask his way out of New York.

It made sense, especially with the Jets’ offense falling apart and frustration simmering around the quarterback spot. But everything shifted when the new regime brought in Wilson’s college quarterback, Justin Fields. That move changed the tone completely, and the wideout made it clear he wanted to spend his whole career in Jets green. “I’m hopeful I’m a Jet for life and that we get this thing rolling and that all of our best days are ahead of us,” he said a couple of months ago. No wonder the WR sent a faithful message to Glenn and Co. after signing a brilliant deal.

How did the Jets sign Garrett Wilson brilliantly?

Looking at his first three seasons in New York, one can argue that Garrett Wilson earned every bit of his new contract extension. The wideout worked under different quarterbacks over three seasons, but still delivered every Sunday. A $130 million contract says it all—proof of just how dominant he’s been. However, what makes this deal stand out is the Jets’ strategy, timing, and the structure behind this.

Earlier this offseason, the Jets picked a fifth-year option on the wide receiver. And with a new four-year deal in hand, Wilson’s next contract won’t kick in until 2027. To spice it up, ESPN’s Rich Camini noted that, “New York now owes Wilson $150.3 million over the next six seasons.” If we round that up, it averages out to around $25.05 million annually. There you go.

If the last three seasons have taught us anything about Wilson, then it’s safe to say that the fourth-year wideout is grinding to become one of the best in the league. And considering this new deal locks him in through the 2030 season at an average of just $25.06 million per year, it’s a total steal for elite production at one of the game’s most valuable positions.

Meanwhile, Sauce Gardner is now next in line. Surprisingly, the Jets have also exercised a fifth-year option on his contract ahead of a new contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey’s strategy to lock down their young stars is playing off better than anyone could have imagined.