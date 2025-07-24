brand-logo
Prayers Pour In for Justin Fields as Jets HC Announces Injury Update for QB

ByKeshav Pareek

Jul 24, 2025 | 10:50 AM EDT

A quarterback suffering from an injury in his debut season for the Jets and carted off the field? That’s the script we’ve seen a couple of years ago. That time, it was Aaron Rodgers who sustained an Achilles tendon rupture. And that was during his debut game with the Jets. Fast forward to now—it’s a similar situation, just a different quarterback, and this time, it’s unfolding during training camp.

Yes, Justin Fields has been carted off the field on Thursday with an apparent lower right leg injury. The quarterback came up limping after just one rep in 11-on-11 drills, then spent close to ten minutes on the trainer’s table with his shoe off before being carted into the team facility. The head coach, Aaron Glenn, said Thursday morning that he doesn’t yet know the severity of the injury. “I don’t know the severity of the injury, but I do know it’s a toe on his right side,” Glenn said.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

Is Justin Fields' injury déjà vu for Jets fans, or just a minor setback in training camp?

