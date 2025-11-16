Prayers Pour In for Kris Boyd as Jets Issue Official Statement on Critically Wounded CB

The New York Jets may not be taking the field on Sunday after their 27–14 loss to the New England Patriots, but the organization woke up to something far more devastating. Early Sunday morning, 29-year-old cornerback Kris Boyd was shot and left critically wounded in midtown Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Boyd was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Jets released a short statement, as quoted by ESPN’s Rich Cimini,

“We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Law enforcement told the Post that the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue. Police initially kept the victim’s identity private, but sources later confirmed it was indeed Boyd. Per the report, the shooting occurred outside Sei Less restaurant after an argument escalated.

The assailant allegedly fired two shots, hitting Boyd in the abdomen, before taking off in a BMW X8 SUV. Boyd reportedly drifted in and out of consciousness before being taken to the hospital, where he’s listed in critical but stable condition. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cornerback signed a one-year deal with the Jets earlier this year. However, the New York team placed him on the injured reserve in August, after Boyd sustained a shoulder injury. Fast forward to now, and right after the horrific incident came to light, prayers started to pour in for the 29-year-old CB.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jets community prayed for Kris Boyd’s speedy recovery

After Kris Boyd’s incident on Sunday, the Jets fans didn’t wait long before flooding social media with messages of support, sharing the kind of raw, emotional reactions to the cornerback. One fan wrote, “That’s awful to hear. Hoping he pulls through and gets the support he needs. Prayers for him and his family right now.” It was a sentiment echoed across timelines as people tried to process the news.

Another fan leaned on faith, reflecting the broader mood around the league as updates continued to trickle in from the hospital. “As a NFL community we pray the lord gives the Dr’s. And entire medical team the strength and clear minds to give him the best chance we know he’s fighting 🙏🏽.” The Jets fans have come together to share the hope that Boyd, still battling his injuries, would get every ounce of strength he needed.

The reactions kept pouring in, each carrying the weight of worry and compassion for the 29-year-old cornerback. “Oh my gosh I hope he recovers praying for him ❤️🙏🏾,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Prayers up for Kris Boyd 🙏🏾 hoping he makes a full recovery.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even simple messages carried a heavy emotional punch, like, “My god man. Thoughts and prayers for Kris Boyd.” The signs look clear: While Boyd is fighting an off-field battle, the Jets fans are showing all the support they can for the CB’s health.