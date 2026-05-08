“We’re Talking”: Jets HC Aaron Glenn Addresses Russell Wilson Rumors as QB Weighs Retirement

The New York Jets are heading in a completely different direction at quarterback after moving on from Justin Fields and bringing in Geno Smith. Still, the depth behind Smith lacks experience, which is why adding a veteran backup ahead of the 2026 season continues to make sense. For weeks, Russell Wilson has been linked to the Jets. However, head coach Aaron Glenn seemingly downplayed those rumors

“Me and Moug (Darren Mougey) are always going to go through a process on how we can improve a team. Sometimes, when you do that, it becomes a bigger issue than it really is. We’re talking to a number of veteran quarterbacks, but I’ll say this here and saying that I’m happy with our quarterback room,” Glenn said during his recent media appearance.

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Glenn’s comments gained traction after reports surfaced that the Jets scheduled a visit with Wilson shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft. Following the draft, Wilson reportedly met with the team while Glenn and the front office evaluated veteran backup options behind Smith.

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According to reports, Smith also has strong feelings about the Jets potentially signing Wilson. Shortly after the visit, Wilson told the New York Post that the Jets had already offered him a contract. During the conversation, the veteran quarterback described the visit as “great.”

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“They offered me, and I’m trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do. I still know I can play ball at a high level, but also I think the opportunity to do TV [analysis] is great, so we’ll see what happens,” he told the New York Post.

As things stand, the possibility of Wilson signing with the Jets still feels realistic, especially considering Geno Smith once backed him up during their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. And even though Glenn publicly backed his quarterback room, the Jets still appear interested in adding another experienced option behind Smith.

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For broader context, the Jets currently have fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik behind Smith on the depth chart. But at this stage, Klubnik is probably not ready to serve as the primary insurance policy if Smith misses time. Behind Smith and Klubnik, New York also has Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook, who have just nine and four career starts, respectively.

In simple terms, signing Russell Wilson would give Aaron Glenn and the Jets a proven insurance policy behind Smith. The bigger question now is whether Wilson still wants to play another season of professional football or finally transition into broadcasting full-time.

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Russell Wilson could consider retirement to join broadcasting

Russell Wilson has previously shown interest in broadcasting. During his one-year stint with the New York Giants in the 2025 season, the quarterback appeared on CBS Sports as a guest analyst during the team’s bye week after also making occasional appearances on the network over the years.

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Fast forward to now, and Wilson is a free agent both in the NFL and the broadcasting world. While reports continue linking him to the Jets, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand recently reported that Wilson could instead consider retirement and begin his post-NFL career in television with CBS Sports.

“Russell Wilson is in deep discussions to go into television, which could mark the end of what is likely a Hall of Fame career as an NFL quarterback, sources briefed on the talks told The Athletic,” Marchand reported at the start of the month.

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According to Marchand, CBS’ Sunday pregame show, The NFL Today, is viewed as the leading landing spot as talks between the two sides continue to progress. If the move materializes, the 37-year-old would fill the role previously held by Matt Ryan, who left CBS to become the president of football operations for the Atlanta Falcons.

The rest of CBS’ crew currently includes host James Brown alongside analysts Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher. At this point, Wilson seemingly has two realistic options in front of him: either give quarterbacking one more shot at 37 years old or transition into broadcasting and officially close the chapter on his NFL career.