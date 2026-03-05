Judge Delivers Crucial Ruling in Tyreek Hill Lawsuit After WR Allegedly Broke Model’s Leg

Tyreek Hill might eventually breathe easy once he finds his next NFL home after the Miami Dolphins released him this offseason. For now, though, the wide receiver can at least take a small sigh of relief off the field. Amid his ongoing legal battle with social-media influencer/model Sophie Hall, Hill has secured a partial win, if not a complete victory, in the lawsuit accusing him of breaking Hall’s leg.

This week, TMZ reported that Judge David Haines denied Hall’s request to force Hill to undergo a court-mandated psychological exam. The ruling came a couple of months after Hall’s attorney filed a motion. Her ruling asked the court to order Hill to submit to a psychological evaluation as part of the case.

According to the motion, Hall’s legal team wanted Hill to meet with a licensed psychologist or mental-health expert. The idea was to evaluate Hill’s mental health, his level of aggression, and ultimately his culpability in the alleged incident.

Hall’s filing argued that the evaluation was “critical” to the case. Her lawyers said they needed an expert in the field “to evaluate the defendant’s longstanding pattern of anger and aggression towards others, particularly women, his documented history of violent behavior, including issues related to anger management, impulse control and aggression, which are directly in controversy and forms a critical component of this case.”

Hill’s legal team, however, pushed back strongly. His lawyers asked the court to reject the motion altogether. They argued that there was no legal basis to force Hill into a psychological exam.

They maintained that Hall had not demonstrated that Hill’s mental state was directly at issue in the case. Fast forward to now, and Judge Haines sided with Hill on that point, denying Hall’s motion. In practical terms, that means the receiver will not be required to undergo a psychological evaluation as part of the lawsuit.

While the judge’s full reasoning hasn’t been laid out in detail publicly, decisions like this generally follow a simple legal standard: courts usually allow psychological exams only when a person’s mental condition is clearly central to the claims in the case.

In Hill’s situation, the court apparently didn’t see enough to justify that step.

The broader dispute itself traces back to 2023, when Hall alleged that Hill broke her leg during what was supposed to be a football practice session at his Miami-area mansion. The civil case stemming from that incident is still ongoing.

Tyreel Hill’s legal battle with Sophie Hall over the years

Tyreek Hill’s legal issues with model Sophie Hall trace back to his days with the Dolphins. Hall reportedly first connected with the receiver after buying a ticket for her 10-year-old son to attend Hill’s football camp in June 2023.

At some point after that, Hill invited her to his South Florida home to hang out and go through some football drills. That visit, however, eventually led to the incident now sitting at the center of the lawsuit.

The alleged incident took place on June 28, 2023, at Hill’s house in Southwest Ranches, Florida. According to Hall, Hill had been working out with his football trainer on a turf field at his mansion. Once that session wrapped up, he invited her to participate in offensive line drills with him.

“Defendant Hill asked Ms. Hall to stand in a defensive line stance while he stood opposite her in an offensive lineman stance, ‘hiked’ the ball to the quarterback, and told her to rush him as if she wanted to chase the quarterback,” the lawsuits states. “Ms. Hall did as instructed and on contact with the Defendant, caused Hill to be pushed backwards, garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including the Defendant’s mother, sister, friend and trainer.”

According to Hall, things shifted shortly after that moment. She alleged that Hill’s “attitude changed and he became angry” as they lined up for another play. This time, Hill took the defensive line position while Hall continued holding her own during the drill.

On a fourth play, Hall claims she remained the offensive lineman while Hill lined up as the pass rusher. That’s when the situation allegedly escalated.

Hall claims Hill “charged into her violently and with great force,” causing significant injuries. According to the lawsuit, the impact was severe enough that she suffered a fracture in her right leg. The injury ultimately required surgery and the insertion of metal hardware.

Hill initially downplayed the injury. But the damage, Hall claims, was immediate. Her filing states she felt extreme pain right after the fall, and the fracture ultimately required medical treatment and surgery.

Roughly eight months later, in February 2024, Hall filed a lawsuit against Hill. In the complaint, she accused the receiver of battery, a–ault, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She also sought compensation for medical bills, pain and suffering, and other damages tied to the injury.

Hill’s legal team, meanwhile, has argued the injury was accidental. But the case itself remains ongoing. For now, though, the only immediate relief for the receiver is that he will not be required to undergo a psychological exam as part of the proceedings.