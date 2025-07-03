Kenny Pickett Announces Emotional Tradition After Kevin Stefanski’s QB Trade Decision

Each June, the rolling greens of Jumping Book Country Club fill with bright pink ribbons and heartfelt purpose. The Mya Lin Terry Foundation’s annual golf classic isn’t just another charity scramble—it’s a living tribute to a young girl whose battle with cancer inspired a movement. And this week, the 6th Annual sold-out “Tee Off For Mya” Memorial Golf Classic unfolded under the summer skies. Hosting over 100 golfers, the scramble format began with sunrise registration and ended in evening cocktails and auction paddles.

NFL names like Will Grier and Jim Morrissey signed on, but it was Kenny Pickett—Mya’s cousin and childhood neighbor—who held the course close, steering every step with reverence for his late cousin’s legacy. Right after the charity event unfolded, Pickett took to his Instagram and thanked everyone who made the event successful. “Thank you to everyone who made the @themyalinterryfoundation 6th Annual Golf Outing possible! See you all again next year,” he wrote.

He paid tribute to her late cousin. “Like my aunt said, it’s a great day to remember Mya in the legacy that she left,” Pickett said in the video shared. “So, that’s probably my favorite part about today. Over the last six years, seeing a lot of friends and family that come back that I know had a huge impact on Mya’s life, and I know she had a huge impact on all of us. So, thank you guys all for coming. Thank you to everyone who made this day possible. So, I’m excited to see you guys go out there, and thank you all for coming.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Pickett (@kennypickett8)

Mya, Pickett’s cousin, lived a life that was heartbreaking as well as inspiring. A brave girl from Oakhurst, New Jersey, who was admitted to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ, on October 23, 2007, after one of her teachers found her neck swollen. Following the tests, it was revealed that Mya was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, T-Cell Stage III. The little girl had to undergo a couple of years of chemotherapy and radiation, followed by a national protocol of treatment.

However, the situation worsened with time. In 2009, Mya was diagnosed with a Secondary Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), caused by her earlier treatments. She was just five years old when first diagnosed in 2007. She fought bravely, showing remarkable compassion. People described her as a “Warrior princess.” Indeed. However, a few years later, Mya passed away on April 10, 2013.

“It was hard to see what she went through,” Pickett said a few years ago, addressing her little cousin. “You don’t want to see someone you love going through a tough time, and close family members, my aunt, grandparents, parents, we are a tightknit family and seeing someone go through something like that was really tough.” Pickett was 13 when Mya passed away.

In her memory, her family founded the Mya Lin Terry Foundation. The 100% volunteer, charitable, non-profit organization aims to support pediatric cancer patients and has raised over $2.2 million and benefited hundreds of families. The Tee Off For Mya, on the other hand, is an annual Golf Classic event that aims to raise funds for pediatric cancer research and family support programs.

The Browns‘ quarterback and Mya’s cousin, Kenny Pickett, along with the others, have participated in the event for the past six years. Making it a huge success. Meanwhile, the quarterback is now all set to start the 2025 season with a new team.

Is Kenny Pickett secure in Cleveland?

A part of the Browns’ crowded quarterback room, Kenny Pickett might not be a long-term answer for Cleveland. But let’s face it—he’s still a talented contributor when the team needs him. He could certainly thrive under Kevin Stefanski’s coaching. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Most NFL teams enter the regular season with three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Most of the time.

But in the case of the Browns, they’ve got the veteran Joe Flacco, rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, along with Pickett. And that means only one thing: it’s likely the Browns might cut ties with one of them. That’s where Browns radio analyst Nathan Zegura comes in. Zegura presented the possibility that Kellen Moore and the Saints could trade for the former first-rounder.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett 8 throws a pass during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_014

“Probably at this point, Kenny Pickett,” Zegura said when asked which quarterback can bring more value in trade. His reasons were plain and simple: “He’s a former first-round pick, he is young, and went 15-10 as a starter. It would be interesting, for example, if down in New Orleans — Kellen Moore was just with him in Philly — said that it’s not working out with Tyler Shough, maybe we need to bring him down here to be the starter and see what he has.”

Zegura believes that if things won’t work out with Tyler Shough in New Orleans, then Moore might want Pickett to come down there and start in week 1. Besides, Pickett had a mixed performance at the minicamp, with 38 completions on 63 attempts (≈ 60.3% completion rate). Plus, Moore was Pickett’s OC in Philly. And to make it interesting, the Saints still lack a veteran quarterback. While it’s certainly an interesting theory, you can still expect a quarterback move from Kevin Stefanski and company.