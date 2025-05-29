Kenny Pickett Makes Key Distinction Between Steelers & Eagles With Strong Message During Browns OTAs

The “Magical turnaround” for the Pittsburgh Steelers was just around the corner after their 2x Super Bowl Champion QB, Ben Roethlisberger, retired. You could almost see it. And for some time, we all did. In their win against the Las Vegas Raiders in December 2022, the only first round QB in a weak class, Kenny Pickett, proved why he was a 20th overall pick. For once, he was even named “Big Ken” and debates began on how he can overtake Big Ben’s name in the Pitts history book, some even saying that it’s not an “If” question but a “When?” However, the underwhelming offense led by former Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada did not help his cause for too long.

By mid 2023, Mason Rudolph took over the primary signal calling duties. Then with Mike Tomlin bringing veteran Russell Wilson to Pittsburgh, Pickett made the choice– trade. But that wasn’t just a trade, it was the beginning of bad blood between the QB and the Steelers that came up time and again. After moving to cross-state rivals, Philadelphia, in 2024, Pickett did not hide his love for the Eagles where, “It’s very much a college team feel here. Everyone cares about each other.” Interestingly, those words by the QB didn’t just show how he was “Extremely grateful to be here,” but also how his time in Pittsburgh wasn’t as great, even though he had to play secondary to Jalen Hurts there.

Fast forward to March 2025, and Pickett is back in the AFC North with Cleveland. In fact, Pittsburgh will be welcoming the Browns in Week 6. And what’s more interesting? Big Ben has already fanned the flames putting in his vote on, “If Kenny comes in, does he get booed or cheered? I think cheered.” Well, the passionate Pittsburgh fans rarely forget who turns their backs and leaves, so it might also be a case of jeer just like Andrew Fillipponi believes that, “Kenny will get booed to a decibel level unlike anything we’ve ever heard.” And if the strained history wasn’t enough, Pickett’s latest remarks just might add fuel to the fire.

As per a tweet by Steelers Depot, a video shot during the Browns‘ OTAs on Wednesday showed Pickett expressing his gratitude for the Eagles in quite an interesting way. “I’m extremely grateful for my time in Philly. I think I was just for showing how it’s supposed to be done, really, from the top down. So when you get a chance to see what it’s supposed to look like and how it should look on a day-to-day basis, not just on Sundays. You know, I think it’ll pay dividends for me in the future.”

At face value, he didn’t mention the Steelers‘ name. But let’s not kid ourselves—if we really pay attention to Pickett’s words, bad blood still flows undeterred. Even the caption of the tweet read, “Interesting comment from Kenny Pickett via @ScottPetrak. Shot at the Steelers by way of season with Eagles, or nah?”

As NFL.com’s Kevin Patra pointedly noted, “The reality is that sometimes young quarterbacks need a step back to recalibrate and learn how to do things differently. Pickett was drafted early in a weak QB class, tossed into the fire in Pittsburgh, and got burned in an offense that lacked in every aspect.”

So, who can we actually blame for the fallout? Pickett for being lackluster? Or the Steelers for mishandling the situation? But certainly, he for one, feels that his 14-11 record at Pittsburgh was enough to let the team put more faith in him than move on to Wilson.

Although his Super Bowl winning-stint with the Eagles also didn’t run for long while playing secondary to Hurts, Pickett showed his skills in the short stretches of exciting play making in Philly. In 5 games for the Eagles, he made 25 completions with 59.5% rate for 291 yards and 2 TDs with an interception. While we contemplate that, let’s cut to the present for a moment. Kenny Pickett is back to square one again. And this time, the competition is not just tough, it’s overcrowded.

What does Cleveland have for Kenny Pickett?

Entering his fourth season in the NFL, Kenny Pickett has found himself in a crowded quarterback room of the Cleveland Browns. We’re talking about the veterans Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson, along with a couple of rookies in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel on the roster. Now, get this: Pickett believes that the Browns will still allow him to start in the 2025 season.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity to go compete again. That’s really all you can ask for, and that’s what I was told here, coming in here, having an opportunity to compete again,” he said earlier this year after the Browns traded for him. “I do view myself as a starter,” he ambitiously added. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be as straightforward for him as it sounds, even though HC Kevin Stefanski really likes what he sees from him.

The Browns are expected to go ahead with Flacco as a starter this year as per reports. But if you’re thinking that Pickett will be a backup to Flacco and might get a chance here and there, think again. The Browns also picked Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. And the way things are shaping up and the way analysts are buzzing, Sanders is likely to give tough competition to Pickett.

On day 2 of the Browns OTAs, Shedeur completed 7 out of 9 passes at a completion rate of 78%, along with three TDs and zero interceptions. Then there was Gabriel who completed 11 of 16 passes for two touchdowns and one interception. Pickett? He completed 9 out of 16 passes with no TDs and no interceptions. Looks like some fierce competition is headed Pickett’s way. Who are you betting on?