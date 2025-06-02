Kevin Stefanski Announces Immediate Next Step for Shedeur Sanders as Joe Flacco Creates QB Room Confusion

The Browns kicked off their OTAs last week, but it started with a stat that had Browns fans buzzing: Shedeur Sanders went 7-for-9 with three touchdowns. Social media lit up, with some claiming him to be the next big thing, and even Coach Prime gave a huge shoutout to his kid. But, as the excitement grew, analysts were quick to put the brakes on. They pointed out that these numbers came from 7-on-7 drills—no pass rush, no linemen, just a controlled environment designed for quarterbacks to shine.

The real test, they said, would come in the 11-on-11 sessions. But the plot thickened. Sanders had a better performance than veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, who participated in the 11-on-11 sessions. Folks out there argued about his standing on the QB depth chart and whether the Browns were genuinely committed to developing him as their future quarterback.

Turns out, they are. And the head coach, Kevin Stefanski, just confirmed it. But before we jump directly to that, let’s clarify one thing: Shedeur Sanders participating in 7-on-7 drills was behind closed doors, where the media wasn’t allowed. And that’s where things get particularly interesting.

On Monday, during the Browns Foundation’s 25th annual golf tournament at Westwood Country Club, Stefanski revealed that Shedeur indeed participated in the 11-on-11 sessions. Besides, he also confirmed that the former Colorado QB will also participate in the real test this week. “Yes, and I would say there’s a lot of work that gets done when you guys aren’t out there, believe it or not,” the HC said when one of the reporters asked if the fifth-round pick got 11-on-11 sessions when they weren’t around. “But that’s even in a meeting or in a walkthrough. Our guys are getting exposed to a lot.”

The four quarterbacks in the Browns’ building are in an open battle to establish themselves as the QB1. While Shedeur was reportedly participating in 7-on-7 drills (11-on-11 as well), the rookie QB, Dillon Gabriel, managed to take a handful of snaps in the 11-on-11 portion of practice. But let’s face it—even though the head coach reiterated that they’re rotating the QB reps, it’s pretty much certain that most of the reps went to Flacco and Pickett.

Although it’s still early to predict, Flacco and Pickett are the front-runners for the QB1 role. But if Shedeur Sanders manages to make the most out of the practice sessions in the coming weeks, he’ll certainly find himself rising in the depth chart. But, it appears that a few people are still confused about Flacco’s role in Cleveland. And yes, we’re talking about his QB1 role. Loud and clear.

What is Joe Flacco doing in Cleveland?

At this point, the Browns’ quarterback room appears to be this: Joe Flacco as the QB1, followed by Pickett, then Sanders, and finally Gabriel. And that would be too distant. But let’s get back to the bigger picture. Flacco has experience, no doubt. He can mentor the young guys. He can win you a Super Bowl, of course, but he isn’t your long-time guy. And that’s where Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick of the “Bet the Edge” podcast come in.

See, Dinsick believes that the Browns with Pickett and Sanders are in the same situation as the Vikings were with Sam Darnold and JJ McCarthy last season. They used Darnold as QB1 to develop McCarthy as their starting QB. Cut to the Browns’ QB room, Pickett could play the same role for Cleveland while Shedeur Sanders could develop behind him—at least that’s what Dinsick believes.

But amidst this, where does Flacco fit? That’s the tricky part. “The real issue for me is what is Flacco doing there, ” Dinsick said when asked about how he feels about the Browns’ QB situation. “If Flacco wasn’t a part of the picture, then all of a sudden, it looks very obvious. Like you’ve Sam Darnold placeholder while you develop some future quarterback, right? Like, it’s the Vikings’ kind of playbook from last year. But Flacco in the mix, there’s really like no upside here for any of these.” Translation?

Well, Dinsick believes that if Flacco wasn’t in the mix there, the QB situation was very obvious. What’s that, you ask? Kenny Pickett is the QB1, followed by Shedeur Sanders, and then Dillon Gabriel. Plain and simple. Having said that, Dinsick guessed that the Browns will name Pickett as their QB1. How true will that be? The odds are lower. And it’s going to be a questionable call. Flacco or Pickett? We’ll see how that works out.