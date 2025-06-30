Kevin Stefanski Has Finally Made the Offense Click Despite 4-Way QB Battle With Shedeur Sanders, Says Browns DT

After last season’s offensive collapse, many have already penciled in the 2025 Browns as a bottom-tier unit. That reputation isn’t without reason. But buried under the skepticism is a quietly stabilizing offensive line. All-Pro veterans Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio anchor the interior, while Dawand Jones—leaner and reportedly more agile—is shifting to the left side to fill the void left by Jedrick Wills. At the center, a true competition is brewing between Ethan Pocic and Luke Wypler, a sign that nothing’s being handed out.

Much of the line’s poor 2024 showing was amplified by inefficient quarterback play, holding onto the ball too long. The Browns gave up the second-most sacks in the league, but not all of that was on the front five. This year, that dynamic could shift. With Kevin Stefanski returning to his 2020 play-action-heavy roots and a wide-open QB battle underway, the bar for decision-making has been raised.

Whether it’s Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, or another name emerging, the offense doesn’t need heroics—just rhythm, timing, and competence behind improved protection. So, when the Browns’ new DT, Ralph Holley, was asked about Cleveland’s offense, he had an honest answer: it’s clicking. “I just say everything is just ferocious with them,” Holley said on The Dawgs-A Cleveland Browns Podcast.

“I am not going to lie, and we’re in OTAs like and like you know they’re coming at us. And I love it, you know, our offense, I didn’t have the chance to experience them last year, but personally, but you know, from what I’m seeing, you know, offense is clicking. They’re moving fast, they’re moving, they’re moving physical, they’re communicating.” Speaking of the running game, it could be one of the reasons why the Browns’ offense is getting side-eyes from the analysts. The reason?

Stefanski has a couple of rookie running backs, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. On paper, the rookies appear talented yet inexperienced, but expect them to play a bigger role than initially expected. But the silver lining? Well, it’s the Browns’ receiving corps. Jerry Jeudy arrived in Cleveland last year and recorded the best season of his career. The wideout started every game but one, and had 90 receptions for 1,229 yards.

The tight end, David Njoku, on the other hand, had an underwhelming season, given that he missed out on a few games due to suffering burns on his face and arms in a “freak accident” in his home. But he still recorded over 500 yards in 11 starts. Stefanski’s running game seems inexperienced, no doubt. But the Browns’ receiving corps has its fair share of experience entering the 2025 season.

“The communication is off the par, you know, they’re making plays, you know, as long as with us making plays as well, you know, and when it’s we’re competing and there’s that competition aspect that you have that you will apply to that to the game that we’re emulating every day in practice,” Holley added. Taken together, Cleveland has a four-way quarterback battle, no doubt.

And yes, folks out there still believe that the Browns are entering the season with one of the worst offenses. But if we zoom in, there are some good things in this offensive line, if not everything. It’s not a whole roster shuffle. But Kevin Stefanski is ditching last year’s O-line. And now, he’s getting back to the offense that worked for him back in 2020.

Ralph Holley says Kevin Stefanski is awesome

The Browns are still chasing their first Lombardi Trophy, no doubt. But one could reasonably argue they’ve flourished under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Since taking the helm in 2020, he ended the franchise’s long postseason drought and earned NFL Coach of the Year honors. A few seasons later, he did it again, guiding the Browns back to the playoffs and collecting his second Coach of the Year award.

And when Ralph Holley was asked about coach Stefanski, the defensive tackle pointed out his ability to focus on details in team meetings. “The attention to detail that he (Stefanski) brings towards the meetings, you know, he knows what we need to improve on. He doesn’t shy from it at all, and you know, that has rubbed off on our team so much,” Holley explained.

Many have documented how Coach Stefanski pays close attention to detail. When the Browns hired Stefanski as their next head coach, he was asked about where he expects his players to be if they struggle to grasp the offense. Stefanski’s response? Well, he emphasized that learning comes from practice, mistakes, not just planning.

“Some of the best teaching moments are when someone does something wrong, and you get to teach off of it,” Stefanski said. A year later, he spent extensive time with Baker Mayfield to install the offense and replicate it, building their on-field timing and familiarity. And these small details helped the quarterback and the head coach to get in lockstep and refine precise execution. And now? He’s back at it again.

“We’re paying attention to the small things because you know some of the small things can lead to the big things, but he’s been harping on a lot of details that we need to pay attention to, and you know it’s just been, you know, I just appreciate him for that because he wants to get better,” Holley concluded.” So, safe to say that the Browns had a poor season last year. Count injuries, terrible offense, and poor quarterback play as the main reasons.

But fast forward to now, and Kevin Stefanski and Co. are getting ready to kick off their 2025 season. With hopes and a better O-line.