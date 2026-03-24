Kirk Cousins to Packers Rumors Intensify in Free Agency Amid Steelers & Aaron Rodgers Update

Free agency is starting to settle, and the focus is slowly shifting toward the upcoming NFL Draft. Even then, a few notable names, both young and veteran, are still without a team heading into the 2026 season. Kirk Cousins is one of them. And while there has been noise around a potential move to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the idea of a reunion with Matt LaFleur is starting to carry more weight right now.

“The idea of adding a proven veteran like Cousins, who can at least help the Packers tread water if Love goes down, might entice head coach Matt LaFleur,” Matt Schneidman of The Athletic wrote. “Cousins might (understandably) want to sign with a team whose starter is less entrenched than Love, but perhaps the idea of reuniting with his position coach from his first two years in the NFL (LaFleur) entices him, too.”

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LaFleur was Cousins’s quarterbacks coach during his first two seasons in the league with Washington. So even if Cousins is still looking for a starting role in 2026, the familiarity could make this situation worth considering.

From the Green Bay Packers‘ perspective, the logic is fairly clear. The Packers have consistently valued strong backup quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers once held that role. Jordan Love did as well. And more recently, Malik Willis filled that spot.

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Now, the setup looks different. Love is firmly the starter, and Willis is expected to move into a starting role with the Miami Dolphins in 2026. That leaves Green Bay with a decision to make. Bringing in a veteran like Cousins becomes a realistic option, especially with Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord still unproven behind Love.

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There is also some history here. General manager Brian Gutekunst has shown he is willing to adjust late if he is not convinced by the backup options. Ridder and McCord may compete for the QB2 role, but whether either secures it is still uncertain.

We have seen this before. Ahead of the 2024 season, Gutekunst was not satisfied with the backup quarterback play in the preseason. Sean Clifford, a 2023 fifth-round pick, went 22 of 43 for 207 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Michael Pratt, a 2024 seventh-round pick, completed 23 of 35 for 178 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. That was enough for the front office to move on and bring in Willis.

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Willis later started games in 2025 and delivered two wins. So if this offseason follows a similar path and Ridder or McCord do not convince the staff, adding a veteran like Cousins becomes a logical fallback. Someone who can step in and run the offense if Love misses time.

The only complication is the market itself. Cousins is not short on interest, and teams like the Steelers remain in the mix. That leaves Green Bay as an option, not a certainty.

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Aaron Rodgers could influence Kirk Cousins’ rumors with the Steelers

Mike McCarthy recently attended an event honoring former Packers president Bob Harlan. During a conversation there, the Steelers head coach was asked a familiar question: would he be open to working with Aaron Rodgers again? McCarthy did not hesitate.

“Yes, it’d be a great story,” McCarthy said. “I don’t know. I would love to tell everybody breaking news. It’s really cool to see Aaron at 42, a young man at 22, all that he’s been able to accomplish, and where he’s at in his personal life, trying to make this decision. He’s in a really good place.”

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At the same time, the waiting game continues. Rodgers was expected to make a decision earlier, but with March nearing its end, there is still no clarity on whether he will return for another season in Pittsburgh. That uncertainty is where the Steelers’ backup plan comes into focus.

Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð JANUARY 05: Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins 18 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 5th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250105102

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kirk Cousins could become a realistic option if Rodgers decides not to play.

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“I don’t think Kirk cousins is waiting, but I do think he’s following and watching because I do think if Aaron decided that he doesn’t want to play, that Kirk Cousins would be a logical pivot for the Pittsburgh Steelers at that point in time,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Looking at the current roster, the Steelers have Will Howard and Mason Rudolph in place. Still, the preference is clear. They want Rodgers back. But if that does not materialize, the expectation is that they will turn to a proven veteran.

Whether that ends up being Cousins is still uncertain. But for now, everything seems to hinge on Rodgers’ decision.