Lamar Jackson Accuses Bills of Using Excessive Force Days After Josh Allen’s Teammate’s MVP Confession

It was the kind of play that makes you pause and wonder if the refs left their flags in the locker room. Midway through the second quarter of the Ravens–Bills Divisional Round showdown, Lamar Jackson scrambled for an 11-yard gain, clearly heading out of bounds. Just as he approached the sideline, Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver delivered a forceful hit, taking Jackson down well beyond the field of play like it was UFC. No flag. Not even a hesitation. The social media lit up, and so did the NFL analysts.

CBS’ Tony Romo, up in the booth, nearly lost it. “He’s too precious, you can’t allow that to happen. If he goes down, that changes everything real fast,” Romo noted. Sure, rules analysts like Gene Steratore attempted to justify the non-call by noting that Oliver initiated contact just before Jackson stepped out. But that was too late. Optics left many questioning the consistency of officiating.

Fast forward to a few months, but that memory is still fresh, at least for the Ravens’ fans. Recently, a clip of Lamar being taken down by Oliver when the play was reportedly dead went viral on ‘X’. “Lamar Jackson has the worst whistle for a Superstar QB in the NFL 💯,” the caption read. Right after that went down, Lamar took a moment to hop up on his ‘X’ handle and slid into the comment section to, you know, share his opinion on that late hit.

“Gawdddd them boys tryna b MMA fighters toward me,” he wrote. Well, many believe that it was an attempt to injure the Ravens quarterback, while others argued about the double standards of the officiating by the refs. Though it would be wrong to say that the late hit affected the game for Lamar and the Ravens. But at the end of the day, the Ravens fell short in the playoffs. Once again. Final score? 27-25. Bills won.

And Lamar? Well, the guy seemed frustrated after yet another playoff loss. “Like I said all season, every time we in situations like this, turnovers play a factor, penalties play a factor today,” Jackson said. “Well, tonight, the turnovers can’t have that s***. That’s why we lost the game. Because as you can see, we moving the ball wonderfully, it’s hold on to the f****** ball. Sorry for my language. This s*** annoying. Tired of this s***.”

And just like that, the Bills-Ravens clash came to an end. While it’s still concerning for Jackson, given the guy believes that the Bills are coming at him like MMA fighters. But we’ll see what the next season will bring for the Baltimore team and its quarterback. After all, the guy’s looking to add another MVP honor against his name.

Bills’ rookie believes Lamar Jackson got robbed

Lamar Jackson has not won a Lombardi yet, but the Ravens’ quarterback’s cabinet is stacked with a bunch of accolades. We’re talking about a 3× First-team All-Pro, 4× Pro Bowl, he even broke Michael Vick’s record for most rushing yards by a QB (6,173). And yes, he also earned the MVP a couple of times. Yes, two MVP awards. But let’s face it—some might argue about that. Why?

Well, the way last season turned out, folks out there believed that Lamar Jackson got robbed of the MVP by Josh Allen. Allen snagged his first MVP with 383 points and 27 first-place votes as compared to Jackson’s 362 points and 23 first-place votes. Right after that went down, social media lit up with stats, claiming that Jackson had better stats than Allen. No wonder the fans straight-up claimed that Jackson was robbed of the MVP.

But here comes the interesting part. Recently, the rookies were asked, “Who do you want to see on the Madden 26 cover?” While many rookies mentioned Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and others, the Bills’ rookie, DT Deone Walker, caught everyone off guard, especially the Bills’ Mafia. “Lamar,” he said. Loud and clear. But what followed was kind of shocking. “He got robbed,” he said. Surprising?

Yeah, you can say that. Because that’s not the first time this debate has popped up, and it’s not going to stop until… well, Lamar grabs his third MVP. Ever since Allen was named the MVP, first of his career, the internet did what it does best. It sparked outrage among Ravens fans as they claimed that Lamar Jackson should have been the MVP. But at the end of the day, it’s just a debate. Was Jackson robbed or not? Yeah, it’s a controversial call to make.