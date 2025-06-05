Lamar Jackson Gets Big Boost as Ravens Announce Contract Extension of Key Offensive Player

Back in April 2024, Rashod Bateman was bowling in Texas when his agent called with unexpected news: the Ravens were interested in a contract extension. Bateman didn’t know where he stood with the team, and the news clearly surprised him. He admitted, “I didn’t know what was going to happen with me. I didn’t know if I was going to be here, traded, or anything“. The extension offer came out of nowhere, but it signaled the team’s belief in his potential.

Despite a rocky start to his NFL career, marked by injuries and personal challenges, Bateman saw the extension as a fresh start. He expressed gratitude for the team’s confidence, saying, “It shows that they believe in me, believe in my work, my ethic. The team believes in me, so it was a no-brainer.” The result? The guy recorded the best season of his career. We are talking about 45 receptions for 756 yards and nine TDs. Sure, it might not sound impeccable, but looking at his earlier seasons, the guy indeed had a fresh start after his extension. The kicker?

Well, the Ravens signed him on a contract extension, once again. Yeah, you read that right. On Thursday, the Ravens announced that “We have signed @R_bateman2 (Bateman) to a contract extension,” on their social media handle. Loud and clear. As per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract extension is a three-year, $36.75 million deal, including $20 million guaranteed.

After signing a deal last year, the wide receiver was locked in through the 2026 season with Lamar Jackson and Baltimore. Now that he has inked another contract extension, the 25-year-old wideout will play alongside the QB through the 2029 season, after recording a solid season last year. The guy spent three years in Minnesota during his collegiate career before the Ravens drafted him with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

As per his previous deal, Bateman racked up around $6.4 million in average annual value. Now, if we zoom in on his new deal, it’s safe to say that the WR’s new deal will double his average annual value. After a rocky start to his NFL career, he appeared in 17 regular-season games last year and recorded his career-best marks with the Ravens.

The guy complemented the Ravens’ offense that averaged the third-most points per game league-wide (30.1). No wonder Baltimore signed him to another deal. Having said that, safe to say that Lamar Jackson’s weapon is going to stick with him through the 2029 season. But before we jump into the 2025 season’s conversation, let’s focus on how the Ravens’ quarterback is recalling his last season.

Lamar Jackson has the worst whistle for a QB of his calibre

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have the same kind of story this year. They came up short in the divisional round—again—falling short of the Super Bowl. But midway through the second quarter of the showdown against the Bills, Jackson scrambled for an 11-yard gain, and for a moment, it seemed like the quarterback was already out of bounds. The catch?

Well, just when he reached the sidelines, the Bills’ defensive tackle Ed Oliver delivered a forceful hit, taking him down like he was an MMA fighter. No flags. Refs were silent. And just like that, the social media lit up, claiming that it was a late hit and it should not be allowed, considering the quarterback’s safety. Fast forward to now, and the memory is still fresh, at least for Lamar.

A few days ago, a clip of that late hit during the divisional round went viral on social media with a caption, “Lamar Jackson has the worst whistle for a Superstar QB in the NFL 💯.” And get this, right after that happened, Lamar took to his official ‘X’ handle, slid right into the comment section, and shared his opinion on that late hit.

“Gawdddd them boys tryna b MMA fighters toward me,” he wrote. Now, let’s be real—some folks out there believed that it was an attempt to injure the quarterback, while others were confident that it was… well, part of the game, and the contact was initiated just before Jackson stepped out. But at the end of the day, it’s safe to assume that the late hit indeed caught some negative reactions among the fans and analysts alike.