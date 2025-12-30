Dan Campbell Confirms Final Stance on Jared Goff Trade, Announces if He’ll Fire Lions Coach

Jared Goff has been sharp this season. In fact, he’s been one of the league’s most successful quarterbacks since 2022 with the Detroit Lions. But after a Week 17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, one that ultimately eliminated Detroit from the playoff race, questions started to surface. Could the Lions experiment in free agency? Could they look for a successor while exploring a trade involving Goff?

That speculation didn’t last long. Head coach Dan Campbell quickly shut down those rumors, making it clear that Goff isn’t going anywhere, noting, “Jared Goff is a stud. He played better than in 2024. We’re thankful to have him. He is not going NOWHERE.”

