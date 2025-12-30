brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Dan Campbell Confirms Final Stance on Jared Goff Trade, Announces if He’ll Fire Lions Coach

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 30, 2025 | 8:53 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Dan Campbell Confirms Final Stance on Jared Goff Trade, Announces if He’ll Fire Lions Coach

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 30, 2025 | 8:53 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Jared Goff has been sharp this season. In fact, he’s been one of the league’s most successful quarterbacks since 2022 with the Detroit Lions. But after a Week 17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, one that ultimately eliminated Detroit from the playoff race, questions started to surface. Could the Lions experiment in free agency? Could they look for a successor while exploring a trade involving Goff?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That speculation didn’t last long. Head coach Dan Campbell quickly shut down those rumors, making it clear that Goff isn’t going anywhere, noting, “Jared Goff is a stud. He played better than in 2024. We’re thankful to have him. He is not going NOWHERE.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved