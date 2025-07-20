brand-logo
Dan Campbell Ends Levi Onwuzurike’s Season With Injury Announcement as Lions HC Sets Return Date for Taylor Decker

ByKeshav Pareek

Jul 20, 2025 | 8:22 AM EDT

When Dan Campbell and the Lions placed defensive end Levi Onwuzurike on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list last week, the writing was already on the wall. The former second-round pick was coming off a major surgery, and under PUP rules, he was set to miss at least the first four games of the 2025 season. Neither Campbell nor the team offered many details at the time, but the situation clearly hinted at something serious.

That suspicion was confirmed on Sunday when Campbell opened training camp media sessions with a tough update: Onwuzurike will miss the entire 2025 season due to a knee injury. The head coach described it as “significant surgery … that needed to be done,” leaving little doubt about the severity. It’s a major blow for both the 27-year-old DT and a Lions defense counting on depth up front.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

