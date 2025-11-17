Dan Campbell Puts Jameson Williams on Notice for Costly Blunder as Lions WR Awaits NFL Discipline

Touchdown celebrations usually do just one thing: make you laugh, cheer, or jump off the couch like you saw something wild. What they don’t usually do is end with a player getting slapped with a penalty for having too much fun. But that’s exactly what went down on Sunday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Detroit Lions. And let’s just say the Lions’ head coach didn’t sugarcoat things for Jameson Williams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, I told him that’s a hell of a play,” Campbell said when asked about the penalty after the play. “Don’t do that again.”

Williams broke loose on a long catch-and-run and put the Lions on the board with their first touchdown of the night. Pure electricity. But the moment he hit the end zone, things took a weird turn. His celebration drew a 15-yard penalty, which basically meant Detroit walked away with six points instead of the clean seven they should’ve had.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Night Football between the Eagles and the Lions had a sluggish start as both teams struggled to score a touchdown until the middle of the second quarter. But the Lions’ quarterback, Jared Goff, then connected with Williams, and the receiver returned it for a 40-yard touchdown.

In short, Williams’ TD should’ve been the momentum-changer. He tied things up at 6-6, and all Detroit had to do was knock in the extra point to take the lead. But instead of a routine celebration, Williams hopped onto the goal post and basically sat on it with the ball still in hand. Fun for the moment, but the officials didn’t find it nearly as entertaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

They hit him with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the spot. That one move made life a whole lot harder for kicker Jake Bates. What should’ve been a chip-shot PAT suddenly turned into a 48-yard attempt. The atmosphere was windy, and the conditions were not ideal for the kicker.

Bates pushed it wide right, and just like that, the Lions lost out on the go-ahead point. The game stayed locked at 6-6 heading into the late stages of the first half. Fast forward to the final whistle of the game, the Lions dropped the game 16-9. As for Williams, the league might punish the WR for his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Will the NFL fine Jameson Williams?

For the time being, it’s still not officially confirmed whether the league will fine Jameson Williams for his touchdown celebration. The refs might’ve already hit the Lions with that 15-yard penalty on Sunday, but that probably isn’t the end of it. The NFL usually hands out fines for such actions, too.

Every Saturday during the season, the league drops its disciplinary list. This is basically a rundown of fines for whatever happened the week before. Per the league’s official website, these actions are “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The league pretty much has a weekly routine when it comes to handing out discipline, and anything that falls under “unsportsmanlike conduct” usually gets flagged. Long story short: It wouldn’t be surprising if Jameson Williams’ touchdown celebration ended up on that list, too. Will they fine him or not? We’ll find out on Saturday.