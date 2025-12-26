Lions Fan Makes Urgent Request to DK Metcalf After Family Receives Threats Due to ‘False’ Accusations

A couple of days after the league suspended Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf for the final two regular-season games, Ryan Kennedy, the Detroit Lions fan involved in the altercation, spoke publicly for the first time on Friday. Appearing alongside his attorneys, Shawn Head and Sean Murphy, Kennedy flatly denied making any racial remarks toward Metcalf or his family.

At the same time, Kennedy pushed back on the narrative surrounding the incident. He urged Metcalf to publicly shut down the accusations, explaining that the fallout has been severe. According to Kennedy, his family has received threats, his business has taken a hit, and he has even been flooded with negative reviews since the incident went public.

“DeKaylin, if you’re watching this, man, if you could just say that, please,” Kennedy said, addressing Metcalf. “My family is getting threats, and it’s not cool, so whether you said that or not, I’m sure you didn’t want that to happen to the family. Even if you did, I forgive you, man.”

The incident itself took place during the Steelers’ 29–24 Week 16 win over the Lions. It happened in the second quarter, when Kennedy, wearing a blue wig, was seen leaning over the railing near the Steelers’ sideline. He appeared to exchange words with Metcalf. Moments later, Metcalf grabbed him and appeared to swipe upward toward his face.

Further reports confirmed that it wasn’t Metcalf’s first interaction with Kennedy. The receiver had previously reported Kennedy to Seattle team security when he was playing for the Seattle Seahawks. The exact reason behind that complaint is still unclear. However, Kennedy has since shared his version of events. He explained what he believes led to Metcalf’s reaction during last week’s incident.

Kennedy told the Detroit Free Press that the confrontation stemmed from his calling Metcalf by his full name, DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf. “He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby.”

However, the situation escalated quickly. Kennedy was then accused of using racial remarks toward Metcalf and misogynistic comments about the receiver’s mother. Since those allegations surfaced, Kennedy’s law firm claims that he and his family have been subjected to “harassment, threats, and messages advocating violence.”

Whether those allegations are true remains unclear. What is clear, though, is that Kennedy has continued to deny using any racial or misogynistic language toward Metcalf, as the controversy surrounding the incident remains very much unresolved.

Ryan Kennedy denied allegations by DK Metcalf

Following last week’s incident, Ryan Kennedy’s attorneys released a statement pushing back hard on the accusations. According to them, claims that Kennedy used “any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur” toward DK Metcalf were “completely false.” Then on Friday, one of Kennedy’s attorneys, Shawn Head, explained that the press conference was meant to “correct the record,” not to “litigate this in the public.”

That setting gave Kennedy another chance to address the situation directly, where he once again denied all of the allegations. “I didn’t use any racial slurs, no hate speech. I mean, none of that stuff at the game. Actually never. Fifteen years season ticket holder for the Lions, I’ve never done that at all,” he said.

Head also added some context from the night of the incident. According to him, Lions’ security reviewed the situation afterward. And ultimately, they cleared Kennedy to return to his seat and watch the rest of the game. He also noted that the law firm has reached out to Metcalf’s representatives but hasn’t received a response yet. And that no decision has been made on whether a lawsuit will follow.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf 4 runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium.

“We’ve reached out to DK Metcalf’s representatives. We’ve asked that those false accusations be corrected. As of this morning, we have not received a response. Mr. Metcalf does have the ability to explain what was not said,” Head said.

As for the league’s stance, Metcalf has officially been suspended for the final two regular-season games. Meanwhile, the NFL is still investigating whether Kennedy violated the fan code of conduct, based on the evidence Metcalf presented during his appeals hearing. That means Metcalf won’t return unless the Steelers make the postseason. And as for the controversy between him and Kennedy, that part of the story is still very much unresolved.