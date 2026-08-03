“Had No. 1 Cornerback Potential”: Lions Coach Shares Regretful Message on Terrion Arnold Amid Off-Field Controversy

The Detroit Lions made headlines for the wrong reasons earlier in the offseason, largely due to the situation surrounding their cornerback Terrion Arnold. The whole scenario led to the team eventually deciding to part ways with the player. While his career was marred by the controversy, Arnold is talented and is going to be a major miss for the Lions next season. However, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard doesn’t view his departure as a setback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Listen, I’m not gonna say it was a setback, so to say, because to me, honestly, that’s disrespectful to the guys that are still in this locker room,” Sheppard said. “What I’ll say is, Terrion Arnold had No. 1 cornerback potential, but it was still untapped. You know what I mean? I’ll leave it at that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On paper, the 2026 season could have been a make-or-break year for Terrion Arnold. A former first-round draft pick, Arnold spent two seasons in Detroit, played 24 games, started in 22, and recorded 91 combined tackles, 70 solo tackles, and one forced fumble. The 2025 season, in particular, was cut short due to a shoulder injury, as the Lions were forced to place him on the injured reserve.

So, it won’t be wrong to say that Detroit expected big things from Arnold heading into his third season. However, his offseason was dominated by off-field controversy, as Arnold was reportedly involved in a serious criminal case in Florida that ultimately led to his release by the Lions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post his proceedings, he only has permission to leave home for legal appointments, NFL work, training, and team travel. However, after his release from the Lions, Terrion Arnold is currently unsigned. At the same time, his future in the NFL ahead of the 2026 season remains uncertain.

A player, who in his rookie season had 60 combined tackles and 10 pass deflections, it seemed like the Lions had gotten their man for the future. However, his off-the-field issues have led him to await what the future has in store for him in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lions, meanwhile, have already addressed the cornerback position as they retained Rock Ya-Sin, signed Roger McCreary, and drafted Keith Abney. At the same time, Ennis Rakestraw is returning from his injury. With these names, the team could turn things around and improve from their 9-8 record to make a run for the NFC North title next season.