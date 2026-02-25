Roger Goodell Confirms Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Role in Lions Going to Germany for 2026 Regular Season

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 5: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 14 of the Detroit Lions walks off of the field at the conclusion of a game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-minnesot250105_npq14.jpg

Germany entered the NFL’s international rotation in 2022. But it won’t be until 2026 that Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions take the field in Munich for the franchise’s first game there. The timing, however, isn’t random. As Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged, the St. Brown family’s popularity in Germany played a meaningful role in the league’s decision to slot Detroit for the matchup.

“Well, a lot of that success in Germany is because of you and your family,” Goodell told St. Brown. “The NFC has nine home games, as you guys know this season. So those are the ones we select as the home teams, and because of your popularity, because of your support in Germany, the Lions have a tremendous following in Germany. And that is something that we just built off of, and hope is for the team to continue to build there. So it was like a marriage made in heaven. And so it’s perfect.”

NFC’s nine-home-game slate made Detroit eligible as a designated home team. But the cultural connection carried equal weight. Amon-Ra’s German roots, combined with the Lions’ intentional marketing push in the DACH region, made the franchise an obvious choice for Munich.

For a broader context, St. Brown’s mother, Miriam, was born in Germany, in the Leverkusen/Cologne area. The wide receiver, meanwhile, speaks the language and maintains strong ties to the country. That authenticity resonates. It’s not manufactured outreach, it’s personal.

And beyond heritage, he’s invested time. St. Brown has visited Germany, hosted youth camps, and conducted interviews in German. Those touchpoints built sustained engagement, not just a viral spike. German fans don’t just follow him. In fact, many view him as one of their own.

So when the 2026 Munich game became official, St. Brown didn’t hide what it meant.

“It has been a dream of mine to play a game in my mother’s home country of Germany since coming to the league,” St. Brown said. “I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I’ve gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country. Their support for me and the country’s instant connection to the Lions brand is inspiring, and I’m looking forward to our team getting to showcase Detroit football on an international scale.”

And while Goodell openly credited the family’s influence, that same popularity shaped the rollout. The Lions let Miriam announce the news, a fitting final touch to a decision rooted as much in connection as in scheduling.

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s mom announced the big news for the Lions’ fans

Amon-Ra St. Brown has called Ford Field home for half a decade, ever since his NFL debut with the Lions. But the 2026 season carries a different kind of significance.

This time, the wide receiver is going home. As Detroit is set to play its first-ever game in Germany, the personal layer made the announcement feel bigger. That’s why the Lions let his mother, Miriam, deliver the news.

“You know, you’ve got a lot of fans in America, but you’ve also got quite a few in Germany, and they’re going to be very happy this year because you—or you with your Lions—are playing Munich,” she said.

While Germany is new territory for Detroit, Europe isn’t. The franchise first entered the International Series in 2014. The Lions faced the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London and escaped with a 22-21 win.

They returned to the same venue a year later, this time against the Kansas City Chiefs, and fell 45-10. Now, a decade later, the Lions are back on the European stage, only this time, the setting carries personal meaning. Munich isn’t just another international stop. For St. Brown, it’s home.