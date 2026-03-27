Terrion Arnold’s Attorney Issues Statement After Lions CB Mentioned in Text Messages Related to Florida Legal Case

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has found himself mentioned in a developing legal situation after his name appeared multiple times in documents tied to an a**ault and robbery case in Florida. In response, Arnold’s attorney, Tim Jansen, has issued another statement. Jansen pushed back on how his client’s involvement has been portrayed.

“We want to address recent reporting that has inaccurately characterized Terrion Arnold’s alleged connection to this matter,” the statement read, per Dave Birkett. “Claims that Mr. Arnold was “at the center” of text messages communication related to this incident are entirely misleading and reflect a gross negligence in accurately reporting the facts. In reality, the collection of messages in questions consists of more than 300 individual texts. Within that volume, Mr. Arnold’s name appears only a handful of times, approximately five, and only in passing references by third parties.

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“At no point do these messages demonstrate that Mr. Arnold was directly involved in any conversations related to the alleged conduct. There are no text messages showing Mr. Arnold communicating with any individuals about this matter, nor is there any evidence suggesting his participation or involvement in the underlying events. Any implication otherwise is unsupported by the facts and unfairly misrepresents his position.”

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This statement comes after multiple individuals, including 23-year-old Boakai Hilton, Arianna Del Valle, Jasmine Randazzo, Christion Williams, Lyndell Hudson, and Freddie Hughes, were arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and a**ault case. Hilton is believed to be an associate of Arnold.

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According to Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge J. Logan Murphy, Hilton allegedly orchestrated the plan as retaliation for two robberies that reportedly took place at an Airbnb Arnold was renting in Largo. Notably, authorities were already investigating that earlier theft when the alleged plan was formed.

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Court documents state that the suspects lured a private driver, reportedly hired by Arnold, along with two associates, to an apartment in Tampa. From there, the victims were allegedly held for about an hour. They’re reportedly beaten, pistol-whipped, threatened with firearms, and had their phones taken in an attempt to recover the stolen items.

At the same time, Murphy noted there is no evidence indicating the three victims were involved in the earlier robberies.

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The documents also outline message exchanges among the suspects. Del Valle allegedly instructed Randazzo to contact one of the victims to arrange the meeting. In another instance, Del Valle reportedly sent a message saying, “rn thts it,” followed by “this wht terrion said.”

Additionally, a group chat among five suspects allegedly included Hilton directing others to take the victims’ phones and record the incident over FaceTime. At one point, Hilton reportedly wrote, “SAY WHY WAS TERRION PHONE IN MIAMU.”

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As the case moves forward, all six individuals have been charged with multiple offenses. That includes robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Williams and Hudson also face charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. All six have pleaded not guilty and remain in custody without bond.

Amid all of this, one detail remains consistent. Arnold has not been arrested. And the documents do not show him as a participant in the conversations, even though his name appears in references. That distinction is central to his defense as the legal process continues.

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The development around Terrion Arnold took place after a reported robbery

Terrion Arnold has been a key part of the Lions since the franchise drafted him in 2024. But right now, the spotlight around him has little to do with football. It stems from off-field developments tied to a reported robbery at an Airbnb he was renting.

According to reports, the situation began before the ongoing legal case, when Arnold’s Airbnb was burglarized twice. Police reports filed with the Largo Police Department state that several items were stolen. It includes designer bags and jewelry, an $80,000 necklace, firearms, an NFL-issued cellphone, and roughly $100,000 in cash.

That initial incident set the stage for what followed. Boakai Hilton and the other suspects allegedly moved forward with a retaliation plan targeting individuals they believed were involved.

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The court documents do not indicate that Hilton directly took part in the physical attack. However, one of the victims identified him after he arrived at the apartment during the incident.

And in his remarks, County Circuit Court Judge J. Logan Murphy did not hold back while describing the severity of what allegedly took place.

“The nature of the offense is incredibly concerning. Rather than allowing law enforcement to investigate and retrieve the stolen property, the co-defendants sought vigilante justice by kidnapping the victims for over an hour, interrogating them, beating them, and threatening them with a gun barrel in the mouth,” Murphy wrote.

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Even so, the situation has drawn attention across the sports world. And while Arnold has not been directly linked to any communication in the messages, the repeated mention of his name has been enough to raise questions and keep him in the conversation.