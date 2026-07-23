“Lot of Super Mediocrity”: Jake Paul Puts NFL on Blast While Confirming Interest From Multiple Teams & Coaches

A career pivot would be nothing new for Jake Paul. He began his career as a YouTuber in the early 2010s before transitioning into acting and entertainment. But it wasn’t until 2020 that he made his biggest career move, turning to professional boxing. That, however, doesn’t mean Paul doesn’t have other interests. In fact, the 29-year-old has expressed a desire to try professional football and believes he’s better than many NFL athletes.

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“I think there’s a lot of super mediocrity in the NFL, a lot of not good athletes, a lot of people dropping passes on a consistent basis,” Paul told Front Office Sports at Fanatics Fest. “I have better hands in them. I’m faster than them. I’m stronger than them. I work harder than them. Really, all it’s gonna take is just me after boxing Practicing some routes. I have a couple teams and coaches that I’ve already talked to that are interested in bringing me on to the team. It’s really gonna be quite easy.”

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While an NFL career is surely a new interest for Jake Paul, the professional boxer is definitely aware of the Xs and Os of football. He just lacks professional football experience. Paul attended Westlake High School in Ohio, where he played football and wrestled. He has occasionally referenced his football experience when discussing his athleticism, though it’s the first time he has shared strong optimism to play in the NFL.

Which ultimately makes you wonder: considering Paul has admitted that multiple NFL teams have reached out to him, where would he want to play if he ever got the opportunity? As it turns out, Jake Paul has already made it clear that he’d like to suit up for the Cleveland Browns, considering Paul is an Ohio native.

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“I’d love to go to the Cleveland Browns, been a Browns fan my whole entire life. My mom is a die-hard Browns fan, and I think they could use some good receivers over there,” he added.

Additionally, Paul has urged the Browns to keep the No. 17 jersey ready for him. For now, though, the NFL is something the Ohio native would consider after his boxing career.

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Since turning professional, Jake Paul has compiled a 12-2 record in 14 fights. His most recent outing, however, ended in a loss to Anthony Joshua and resulted in a double jaw fracture. While Paul has undoubtedly made a name for himself in boxing, whether he can do the same in professional football remains to be seen.