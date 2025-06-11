Matt LaFleur Expresses One Major Fear Before Facing Aaron Rodgers During Packers-Steelers Clash

When Aaron Rodgers showed up in Steelers gear this week, the NFL world got buzzing—but nobody was more charged than the Green Bay Packers. Jordan Love smiled about it first, saying he’s “excited for it” and looking forward to trading jerseys in Week 8. Suddenly, what was a normal offseason turned into prime-time theater—former mentor vs. rising star—with that Sunday night spotlight ready to fire up both locker rooms.

Now, coach Matt LaFleur is dropping hints he’s bracing for the matchup. But rather than getting excited for the meetup with Rodgers like Jordan, coach LaFleur had a major concern ahead of the week 8 showdown. It’s that Rodgers might be sharing the Packers’ signals with everybody in Pittsburgh. “It will be a great challenge for us,” the head coach said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We all know what kind of player he is and how good he is. I’m sure he’ll be telling everybody all our signals. So, we’ll have to maybe play that mind game with him a little bit.” Understandable. Totally.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!