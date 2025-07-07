Mike Tomlin Has Eyes Set on 2026 QB Class With Aaron Rodgers to Lose Steelers QB1 Job

The Steelers have already set their sights on one clear goal for the 2026 draft. Drafting a franchise QB. But it’s a failed plan from before. When the then-GM, Kevin Colbert, wasn’t successful in landing a successor to Ben Roethlisberger in 2022. Now, the same fate follows suit with veteran Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal. So, Pittsburgh heads into the next cycle lacking a long-term signal-caller. Scouting staff have been quietly stockpiling assets and dissecting early projections, realizing that talented prospects, like South Carolina’s promising LaNorris Sellers, will likely yield a viable starter in the first round.

ESPN’s Matt Miller recently slotted Sellers to Pittsburgh at No. 16 overall, observing that. “The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder is big, strong, and mobile… And [he] could be picked way before this if he cleans up some decision-making mistakes.” But Sellers is just part of a broad spectrum. Enter Chris Carter of the Locked On Steelers, who observed that Mike Tomlin and Co. will wait to see who’s the top-tier QB in the 2026 draft class.

“They’re (Steelers) going to see who are their preferred quarterback targets, who they think they can win the most with, and then they’re going to get that guy,” Carter explained on Monday. “And I think they’re going to put every resource they have into going and get that guy because that is the plan.” That is the ultimate plan.

Let’s face it—the last time the Steelers drafted a quarterback in the first round was Kenny Pickett back in the 2022 NFL draft. Well, that choice didn’t work out. It’s well-scripted. And ever since Big Ben hung up his cleats, the Steelers have started with seven quarterbacks. The number of franchise QBs developed? Zero. Rodgers is the eighth, and Will Howard is in line, hoping for a starting opportunity.

However, given the current trajectory, expect the Steelers to draft a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. “Everything is being done while Omar Khan and his Steelers have their eye on that 2026 draft class,” Carter added, addressing the Steelers’ blockbuster trades and free agency signings. “How those quarterbacks play out and who they got to target and what they’ll have to do to end up with one of those quarterbacks. That is the plan.”

Taken all together, the Steelers are certain to pick their next franchise quarterback next year. Who’s it going to be? That remains to be seen. As for the 2025 season, folks out there are predicting that Rodgers might not start all 17 games.

Will Howard to replace Aaron Rodgers as Mike Tomlin’s QB1?

Quarterback drama has followed Mike Tomlin and Co. all offseason. Or really, for the past few years, if we’re being honest. Now that they’ve signed Rodgers on a one-year deal, which will reportedly be his last season in the NFL, the vision seems palpable: the 41-year-old quarterback will lead the Steelers offense and will develop the rookie quarterback, Will Howard. But the former NFL general manager and ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum isn’t on board with this.

Tannenbaum believes that Howard will replace Rodgers as the team’s starter in the 2025 season. And his statement isn’t without merit. “Will Howard will be starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers by December 1st,” Tannenbaum said. “Will Howard led Ohio State to the National Championship, 89 QBR, 35 touchdown passes. And if he was a little bit better in the offseason before the draft, he could have been a third or a fourth round pick.”

After spending four seasons at KSU, Howard returned for one final ride at OSU. The QB led the Ohio State to victory over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship. He earned the Offensive MVP. And yes, along the way, he also had over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns. Rodgers is the expected quarterback in the initial phase of the regular season.

But the former NFL GM observed that Howard will step in December, replacing the veteran quarterback. “Aaron Rodgers is an all-time great, but he will be 42 in December,” he added. “Last year, Pittsburgh gave up sacks at the 28th-highest rate, meaning they were not very good protecting the passer. So when you have a 42-year-old quarterback, no offseason program, an offensive line that should, in fairness, be better because Troy Fautanu is coming back, I think Will Howard has a meaningful chance to be the quarterback of the future.”

Tannenbaum suggested that Howard would be the right choice to start later in the season. He pointed out his mobility, stature, and youth, calling him a better player than Rodgers. Taken all together, it could force Mike Tomlin to start with Howard. At least that’s what Tannenbaum predicted.